Law enforcement relies on Teton Youth & Family Services as “critical resource”

buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Smoke rolls into the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. —Caribou Targhee National Forest officials confirmed the smokey haze that rolled into the valley yesterday afternoon is from the prescribed burn in Teton Canyon. The smoke came from a controlled burn that was conducted in Teton Canyon this past weekend. A team from Teton Basin Ranger District...
buckrail.com
East Jackson vandalism makes a comment on Jackson’s wealth disparity
JACKSON Wyo. — A construction site on the corner of East Kelly and Vine Street in East Jackson was recently vandalized with a spray-painted message reading “Why does our well-being depend on the philanthropy of the rich??”. The message was spray painted on the side of the 8,000-square-foot...
buckrail.com
Energy Conservation Works seeks input on a community solar project
JACKSON, Wyo. — Energy Conservation Works (ECW), in partnership with Lower Valley Energy (LVE) is calling on all utility members to give their input on community solar projects. The brief survey takes no more than two minutes and is an opportunity to shape the future of renewable energy generation in our community.
buckrail.com
Firefighters continue prescribed fire operations in Teton Canyon
DRIGGS Idaho — If Teton Valley residents are wondering where the smoke is coming from, don’t be concerned. According to Caribou Targhee National Forest, a team conducted a prescribed burn in Teton Canyon this past weekend. The team burned around 100 acres in Aspen, with the fire running...
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
buckrail.com
Rodeo Arena closes for winter
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena is now closed for the season due to a change in weather and to begin preparing it for winter activities. The Rodeo Arena closed to horseback riders today, Oct. 20. Staff is no longer able to drag the arena anymore due to the ground freezing overnight. The ground has been compacted to preserve the material throughout the winter season and spring runoff.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Driver killed in accident on Hitt Road
A rollover accident claimed the life of one person Friday evening. The post Driver killed in accident on Hitt Road appeared first on Local News 8.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection
IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection. The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. ...
Sunday On CBS Tackles Jackson Hole’s Bogus Economy
It has become so expensive to live in Jackson Hole Wyoming that the long-running TV show Sunday On CBS did a special feature on it. You can watch their report in the video below. Teton County in Wyoming is home to the widest income divide in America, with a median...
Brutal Beating in Elk Country: Authorities Identify Suspects Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Hunters in Wyoming
Two young men were allegedly assaulted last weekend while elk hunting in the Greys River area roughly 50 miles outside of Alpine, Wyoming. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release to Facebook on Monday giving a rough description of the two suspects. Two days later, the sheriff’s office updated that post saying the suspects had been identified.
eastidahonews.com
New video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie shopping hours before she was killed
JACKSON, Wyom. — Newly released surveillance video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie shopping at a Jackson Hole grocery store on the last day she was seen alive. The video, obtained by EastIdahoNews.com from the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows the couple spending around 20 minutes at Whole Foods on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2021. Laundrie killed Petito hours later, her parents claim in a civil lawsuit filed in March.
buckrail.com
Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Tetons this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. – The first real taste of winter will arrive in Jackson Hole this weekend as our extended stretch of mild fall weather comes to an end. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Teton and Gros Ventre Ranges from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday. The Jackson Hole Valley is not included in this warning.
buckrail.com
Jackson man hospitalized after assault while hunting, suspects unknown
ALPINE, Wyo. — A local man sustained several injuries Saturday night after being assaulted by two men while hunting in the Greys River Area outside of Alpine. The victim’s family and authorities are now seeking to identify the assailants. Authorities from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say that...
buckrail.com
WATCH: Bull moose interrupts Saturday soccer game
JACKSON, Wyo. — A bull moose briefly stole the show (and the internet) at a youth soccer game Saturday when it ran across the field during play. Former Teton County Commissioner and real estate agent, Barbara Allen documented the scene in three parts, one of which has gained over 120,000 views on social media.
