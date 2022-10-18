Law enforcement relies on Teton Youth & Family Services as “critical resource”

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO