Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Truss quits, but UK’s political and economic turmoil linger
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority. Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years,...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
“DOJ heading toward indictment”: Legal experts say adviser’s testimony shows “Trump is the target”
A top adviser to former President Donald Trump testified before a federal grand jury looking into the government documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN. Kash Patel, who served as a top aide to former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., during his effort to undermine the Russia probe before joining the Trump administration, has been deeply involved in the Mar-a-Lago scandal. Patel, who remains close to Trump and was named by the former president as a "representative for access to Presidential records of my administration," has claimed that he witnessed Trump declassifying records before leaving office. Weeks before the Mar-a-Lago search, Patel "vowed to retrieve classified documents from the National Archives" about the "Russiagate" probe and "publish them on his website," ABC News reported earlier this year.
France, Portugal, Spain agree on Med ‘green energy corridor’
MADRID (AP) — The leaders of France, Portugal and Spain said Thursday they have agreed to substitute a proposed gas pipeline connection between Iberia and France with an undersea “green energy corridor” that would eventually transport hydrogen. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the plan was to...
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is back
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state’s two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went...
Pacific Rim finance leaders mull ways to curb inflation
BANGKOK (AP) — Finance ministers of major Pacific Rim economies pledged Thursday to combat inflation and target spending to support sustainable growth at a meeting in Bangkok ahead of a summit next month. Asked about possible disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Thailand’s finance minister, host of the meeting,...
UN ready to vote on sanctions against Haitian gang leader
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council planned to vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on a powerful gang leader. The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, delayed the vote...
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials.
UN experts decry Israeli occupation of Palestinian areas
GENEVA (AP) — Experts with the U.N.’s top human rights body on Thursday decried Israel’s occupation of territories Palestinians seek for their future state, saying it was “unlawful under international law” and increasingly entrenched. The experts, members of a special commission, also appealed to the...
America is built on a racist social contract. It’s time to tear it up and start anew
The current social contract in America is not an expression of our deepest values, greatest hopes and highest ideals. Quite the contrary, it is the result of a centuries-long series of compromises with white supremacists. In his original draft of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson included a forceful denunciation...
Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Saturday proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) now...
Germany hails 1st delivery of ‘green’ hydrogen from UAE
BERLIN (AP) — Germany took formal delivery Friday of its first, modest, batch of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates, a “green” fuel it hopes will help replace coal and gas used by energy-intensive industries in future. Germany is scrambling to substitutenatural gas imports from Russia while...
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 15 declined by 12,000 to 214,000 from 226,000 last week, the Labor...
Hacker holds Australian health insurer’s data for ransom
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A cybercriminal was holding for ransom an Australian health insurer’s customer data including diagnoses and treatments, in the nation’s second major privacy breach in a month, officials said on Thursday. Trade in Medibank shares has been halted on the Australian Securities Exchange since...
Thai regulator approves $7.3 billion telecoms carrier merger
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s telecoms regulator has agreed to allow a merger between the country’s two main phone carriers in a decision that raises worries over whether reduced competition will harm consumer interests. The $7.3 billion deal will merge True Corp. and smaller DTAC, a subsidiary of...
US woman pleads guilty in UK teen’s road death case
LONDON (AP) — An American woman who fled the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal traffic accident pleaded guilty Thursday to causing death by careless driving. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was charged after an August 2019 accident in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed when...
