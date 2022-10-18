Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
GlobalFair secures new cash to simplify procuring construction materials
The construction materials market is fragmented, according to GlobalFair CEO Shaily Garg, because it involves layers of both supply chain and logistics complexities. In a 2021 survey for the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo, the vast majority of builders said that the time it takes to obtain materials — and the cost of materials — continue to be the top issues they face.
Several Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors Drop VC Investment to Below $100 Billion in Q3’22 but Investment Flows to Priority Sectors Says KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse Report
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Global VC investment is likely to continue to fall throughout the final quarter of 2022 as Q3 sees the third consecutive drop in deals and funding value whilst signs indicate increased conservativism amongst investors amid rising fears of a global recession. This press release features...
KKR, others to invest $500 million in India's UPL units
BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans.
TechCrunch
Will alternative investments become a staple in all investors’ portfolios?
Alternative investments, or alts, are a direct corollary to diversified portfolios. And they are not just for institutional funds: Individual investors too are showing increasing interest in this asset class, which encompasses all sorts of supports, from wine and watches to gold … and startups. Startups can be on...
UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash
Firms such as Jupiter and Schroders suffer net outflows as inflation, economic uncertainty and Ukraine war weigh on investors
Vox
Kanika Bahl is finding the unicorns of international development
If you only had $100 to spare in your budget, you’d want to spend it the best way possible. The same is true for governments looking to bring vital health or sanitation services to more people. As the CEO of the nonprofit Evidence Action, Kanika Bahl works to disrupt traditional international development to help find, fund, and scale the approaches that drive outsize impact for every dollar spent. The result: effective and efficient poverty interventions that reach millions around the world.
TechCrunch
Ambr wants to solve the billion-dollar burnout problem by tracking employees’ working habits
This is a problem that Ambr is setting out solve, with a platform that promises to address worker burnout preventatively. The company is demoing its wares at TC Disrupt this week as part of the Battlefield 200, and we caught up with the founders before and during the event to take a closer look at an early iteration of its product.
TechCrunch
Operator Collective was early to bring on operators as LPs. Now it’s doubling down
The San Francisco-based organization raised $92 million for its second fund to invest in early-stage enterprise companies. The fund was backed by an LP base of 152 operators, in addition to a few institutions, and comes three years after the firm raised $51 million for its first fund. Operator Collective...
Inflation pushing half of Americans to consider second jobs
Stubbornly high inflation is pushing more than half of American workers to consider taking a second job, according to a new study from technology company Qualtrics. The survey of more than 1,000 adults with full-time jobs found that 38% have looked for a second job, while another 14% plan to do so, the company said. That means "more than half of working Americans have considered holding multiple jobs to pay for their living expenses," the company said in a statement.Interest in gig work and so-called side hustles has picked up during the past year as inflation soared to a 40-year high....
TechCrunch
Stablecoin demand maintains pace as other cryptocurrencies tumble
Stablecoin dominance is near 16%, about 2.7 percentage points away from an all-time high set in mid-June. (This percentage is determined by how much of the total crypto market capitalization is made up of stablecoins; it is, from one perspective, a bearish indicator the stronger it becomes.) “Stablecoins have been...
TechCrunch
General Atlantic eyes increasing stake in Amazon-backed insurtech Acko
The New York-headquartered growth equity investor is positioning to lead a new financing round of about $100 million in the Indian startup, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the details are private. The new round — which is shaping up to be nearly entirely financed by existing backers — is likely to move ahead at a nearly flat valuation of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, one of the sources said.
Biden gives $2.8 billion to battery companies that commit to ESG agenda
The Biden administration awarded $2.8 billion to companies that pledged allegiance to ESG principles, including diversity, equity and inclusion, as they hire people.
TechCrunch
Meta’s $10B metaverse investment is ‘not enough’ according to Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu
They said they’re going to spend $10 billion a year to make the metaverse work. Well, here’s the thing — we think $10 billion is not enough for Facebook to succeed. Billions of dollars are transacted in the open metaverse space — actually much more when you consider fungible tokens. Most of the value goes to the end user, so why would I transact on something like Meta — regardless of its visuals — when I have to give half of it to the platform?
Motley Fool
Here's Why Aerospace Is Still a Must-Buy Sector in 2022
The aerospace industry has outperformed the market in 2022. Commercial aviation continues to recover to 2019 levels and still has plenty of room to run. Increasing flight departures and aircraft production provide an excellent backdrop for the industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Global CO2 emissions to grow less than 1% this year thanks to renewables- IEA
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are expected to rise by just under 1% this year, as the expansion of renewables and electric vehicles outweighed coal demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.
TechCrunch
Pantheon Design alleviates supply chain uncertainty with factory-grade 3D printing
One of Pantheon Design’s e-mobility customers waited 18 months before its injection molds, which are used for producing parts, arrived from China. If your electric vehicle or home appliance order is taking longer to arrive, chances are port closures and lockdowns in the factory of the world are messing up your supplier’s production timeline.
Energy agency: CO2 emissions rise in 2022, but more slowly
BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency said Wednesday that it expects carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels to rise again this year, but by much less than in 2021 due to the growth in renewable power and electric cars. Last year saw a strong rebound in carbon dioxide emissions — the main greenhouse gas responsible for global warming — after the global economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The Paris-based IEA said CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are on course to rise by almost 1% in 2022 compared to the previous year. That’s nearly 300 million metric tons of CO2 more than in 2021, when the burning of gas, oil and coal released about 33.5 billion tons of CO2. “This year’s increase is driven by power generation and by the aviation sector, as air travel rebounds from pandemic lows,” the agency said.
TechCrunch
Seven scaleups hog over 70% of funding to Africa’s solar pay-go ventures
The seven most funded solar startups are Sun King, Zola Electric, M-Kopa, Bboxx, d.light, Engie Energy Access and Lumos which, according to the Gogla Investment database, have attracted 72% of the sector’s equity, debt and grant financing while over 150 startups in the seed and startup phases accounted for the rest of the amount.
getnews.info
Autonomous Ships Market worth $8.2 Billion USD by 2030, at CAGR of 9.6%
[301 Pages Report] The Autonomous ships market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report “Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Operated, Partially Autonomous), Ship Type...
Supply Chain Conference Focuses on Real-World Best Practice Case Studies to Build Agility and Resilience Through Better Planning
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, will host its Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit 2022, Oct. 26, 2022. The event is free and will feature an impressive lineup of industry speakers who will take the stage for a virtual event streamed live from Kinaxis’ HQ in Ottawa, Ontario. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005208/en/ Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit, virtual event hosted by Kinaxis on October 26, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
