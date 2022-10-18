Read full article on original website
Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love
Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
womansday.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Spotted Hugging and Dancing at a Concert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hitting the town! And by that I mean they attended an extremely chill Jack Johnson concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl (an outdoor venue that was "packed"). According to TMZ—which published pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying the music and being all kinds of cute—these two "weren't exactly just part of the crowd," and "watched the show from a special section cordoned off from the masses" with about 10 other people.
Meghan Markle Shows a New Side of Her Style in Her Latest Cover
Meghan Markle is showing a different side of her style. The Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of Variety on Oct. 19, in which she reflects on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth and her time in Hollywood. As Markle shares more of her personal life and perspectives since stepping away from her royal duties, it seems she's doing the same with her fashion. Photographed by Ramona Rosales at San Ysidro Ranch, the ethereal cover shoot shows Markle in a series of vibrant colors and prints — a departure from her typical neutral palette.
Paris Hilton Channels Cinderella in Sparkling Heels & Princess Dress to Celebrate Cryptoween in the Metaverse
Paris Hilton spent a spooky day in the Metaverse. The star took her Roblox avatar to Cryptoween and shared it on Instagram. The post published yesterday saw the businesswoman clad in a certified magical princess gown and fairytale-worthy footwear. Looking as if she’d jumped right out of a storybook, Hilton...
Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted hanging out with friends in West Hollywood
Sisters Malia and Sasha Obama chose a casual fit for their girl’s night in West Hollywood. The pair were spotted hanging out with friends and having a good time with great company. The daughters of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama showed unparalleled elegance with...
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Riley Burruss Isn’t Checking The Scale Anymore, But She Is Shopping In Her Mom’s Closet
Riley Burruss knows that her weight loss may come as a surprise to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' fans who don't check her social media on the regular.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game
Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Son, Birth Footage Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Dress Up for ‘Beautiful Sunday’ Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx Ice
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole came together to dedicate their 4-week-old daughter, Onyx Ice, in an intimate church ceremony on Sunday. Cannon took to Instagram Monday to share photos of his infant daughter’s dedication to God and show off his and Cole’s “Church Drip.”. “Such a beautiful...
John Legend Says Love for Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Deeper’ After Overcoming Grief, IVF: ‘I Just Value Her More’
A new perspective. John Legend opened up about how he and pregnant Chrissy Teigen were able to rebuild after the loss of son Jack — and how their grief made their bond even stronger. “When we first met, we were like, very attracted to each other, our chemistry was...
BET
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict’s Instagram Exchange Days After Divorce News Raises Eyebrows
While Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict have decided to end their marriage, they want to let everyone know that it wasn’t only an amicable decision, but they both still have love for one another. The actor recently posted portraits of her family on Instagram, including Hardict and the two...
Khloé Kardashian: Tristan ‘always knew’ when Maralee Nichols’ baby would arrive
Khloé Kardashian said Tristan Thompson “always knew” about Maralee Nichols’ baby — but pushed her for another one anyway. In the premiere episode of “The Kardashians” Season 2, which was released Thursday on Hulu, the Good American co-founder revealed her and Thompson’s surrogate was implanted with an embryo “days before Thanksgiving” 2021.
fashionunited.com
Telfar becomes one of the most valuable resale labels
Luxury resale platform Rebag has revealed that Telfar has become one of the most valuable labels in the resale market, and Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes have reached “unicorn status” for leading the pack in terms of retention value. According to Rebag’s 2022 Clair Report, which investigates the...
Devin Booker proves he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever!
On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever. In the...
Toya Johnson rocks handmade wedding dress from Black bridal couture brand
Antonia “Toya” Johnson recently tied the knot with former athlete and sports manager Robert “Red” Rushing. The couple met in 2016 through mutual friends and began dating in 2017. They welcomed a baby girl into the world in February of 2018. The couple became engaged in November of 2019 which aired on VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
netflixjunkie.com
“I had a crush on this boy named..” – Meghan Markle Spills Beans About Her Childhood in Her Recent Podcast Episode
Meghan Markle is having a blast in her Spotify episode Archetypes. She has done a remarkable job while trying to break down all the stereotypes and labels that hold women back in modern society. The Duchess of Sussex has hosted the likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling, Jenny Slate, Constance Wu, and Deepika Padukone in her podcast so far.
Vogue
Kylie Jenner Bucks The Autumn Boot Trend In Denim
Kylie Jenner is defying convention when it comes to autumnal fashion. Whether she’s wearing a barely-there spring/summer 2023 Balmain minidress at Paris Fashion Week, or a sheer lace Mugler bodysuit to dinner, Kylie pulls out all the stops for every occasion, whatever the season. Spotted running errands in Los...
