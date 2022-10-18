Tim Allen’s Whack Woke Tweet

Related
Stephen Colbert Trolls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene With A Joke So Dirty He Can't Even Show It
The Georgia lawmaker griped that electric cars "emasculate" drivers so the "Late Show" developed a solution.
Stephen Colbert Drops Glorious F-Bomb On Herschel Walker Over Scandal Excuse
Colbert's "greeting card" response was bleeped by the network, but it's pretty clear what he said to the Senate candidate from Georgia.
Stephen Colbert Has A Perfect Ending For Trump After Final Jan. 6 Hearings
Stephen Colbert is looking forward to what could be the season finale of the Jan. 6 committee hearings as the panel gears up to reveal what Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) called “pretty surprising” material about the attempt to keep former President Donald Trump in power. And the “Late...
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine
Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take
Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
John Legend: I Wasn’t A Good Partner To Chrissy
John Legend admitted that he “wasn’t a great partner” to Chrissy Teigen at the beginning of their relationship.
Jimmy Kimmel Offers To Make Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Biggest Fear Come True
Jimmy Kimmel said “klan mom” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is still spewing her racist conspiracy theories in an effort to scare voters into thinking they are being “replaced” by immigrants. But that also gave him an idea. Kimmel played a clip of Greene warning that...
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producers Twice In 1 Week For Making Her Cut To Commercial
Whoopi Goldberg may be known as the unofficial boss on The View, but even she doesn't have enough power to control the series' producers. On the Tuesday, October 11, episode of the daytime talk show, the cohosts were engaged in an opinionated discussion on the midterm elections when the EGOT winner seemed to get frustrated with someone off screen."I think polls are crazy because people make them say what they want them to say, when they want them to say it, and how they want them to say it," the actress, 66, explained before looking at a crew member and...
Kanye West tells Tucker Carlson he thought 'White Lives Matter' shirt was 'funny'
Kanye West explained his thinking behind his decision to dress himself and several Black models in "White Lives Matter" shirts earlier this week. West legally changed his name to "Ye," and told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he wore it because "it's the obvious thing." "The answer to why...
Megyn Kelly Blasts Trevor Noah as ‘Ratings Killer’ for ‘Daily Show,’ Says Show ‘Went Down the Toilet’ (Video)
Megyn Kelly slammed Trevor Noah on Tuesday during an episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” shortly after the television host announced he was stepping down from “The Daily Show” after seven years. She suggested that it wasn’t Noah’s choice to leave, but rather, he was forced out by Comedy Central due to low ratings.
buzzfeednews.com
“The Shop” CEO Maverick Carter Has Apologized For Believing That Kanye West “Was Capable Of A Respectful Discussion” After He Used His Appearance To “Reiterate More Hate Speech”
Maverick Carter, the CEO of the company that makes The Shop, has publicly apologized to the show’s guests and crew following Kanye West’s recent appearance. Maverick has confirmed that the scheduled episode will not air because the rapper, known legally as Ye, used the platform to “reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”
Seth Meyers Highlights Trump Brag That Proves He's Never Watched A Jan. 6 Hearing
Donald Trump made a comment over the weekend that stuck out to “Late Night” host Seth Meyers. The former president boasted at a rally in Nevada on Saturday that his crowd of supporters on Jan. 6, 2021 was the biggest he’d ever seen, and that “you never hear that, and you see very few pictures of it.”
Seth Green says Bill Murray picked him up by his ankles and dropped him ‘in the trash’ aged 9
Seth Green is the latest actor to accuse Bill Murray of inappropriate behaviour.Speaking on the Good Mythical Morning YouTube show, Green said he was nine when the Groundhog Day actor picked him up by the ankles backstage on Saturday Night Live and dumped him in a rubbish bin.“When I was nine years old, I did a spot on Saturday Night Live when Mary Gross was one of the on-the-scene anchor people for the news, and she did a whole thing about what kids think about the Christmas holiday,” Green recalled, adding that Murray was the show’s host that weekend.“[Murray] saw...
‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Reveals ‘Saddest’ Part of Herschel Walker’s Fake Police Badge
Before Trevor Noah officially signs off from The Daily Show later this year, he is the only nightly host airing new episodes this week. Which meant he was also the first host to get a crack at Herschel Walker for flashing a fake police badge at his one and only debate with Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) over the weekend.After describing Walker as “closed-captioning’s worst nightmare,” Noah ran down some of the many controversies “swirling around” the candidate, from “his attack on absentee parents despite being one” to “his opposition to abortion despite allegedly paying for one.” All of this brought...
Why Cliteracy Matters
A recent study polled women on arousal, sexual pleasure, and orgasms. Here’s what they really want.
Amal’s Touching Tribute To George Clooney
Here’s what Amal Clooney said that nearly moved George to tears.
Restaurateur Who Banned James Corden Says He Can Eat For Free Under 1 Condition
Balthazar owner Keith McNally criticized the late-night host for his statements in a recent interview about the dining debacle.
