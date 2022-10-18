ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

LA Galaxy now have a 'vision' for the future despite El Trafico heartbreak

In a fixture that always delivers drama, the LA Galaxy lost their El Trafico clash with LAFC on Thursday in the most heartbreaking fashion. Having twice clawed themselves level, including in the 85th minute through substitute Dejan Joveljic, the Galaxy were seen off in the 93rd minute by Cristian Arango, ending their MLS Cup Playoffs return at the Western Conference semi-finals stage.
New York Red Bulls sign goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a contract extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed longtime goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a contract extension, keeping him at the club through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He first joined the team in 2012 as an MLS SuperDraft pick, and has since spent a decade with the New York side. He’s posted seven shutouts in 37 regular-season matches, made 15 US Open Cup appearances, and lifted the Supporters’ Shield three times.
NYCFC still 'the best' in MLS, declares Anton Tinnerholm

After a 3-0 demolition in Round One, NYCFC continue their MLS Cup defense away at CF Montreal on Sunday. The defending champions have found their groove at the perfect time, winning their last five games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two. But just like last season,...
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin fined following red card against Austin FC

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has been issued a fine following his red card against Austin FC. Despite taking a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes of their MLS Cup Playoffs Round One clash, RSL were pegged back by a Sebastian Driussi goal before half-time. Austin continued to pile on the pressure and Salt Lake's task was made that much harder when Rubin was shown a second yellow card in the 52nd minute.
D.C. United announce departures of Lucy Rushton and Victor Lonchuk

D.C. United's off-season reshuffle has begun with the departures of general manager Lucy Rushton and first-team performance director Victor Lonchuk. The Black and Red endured a disappointing 2022 MLS campaign, finishing bottom of the Eastern Conference and overall standings with just 27 points - at least seven fewer than any other team.
Alistair Johnston believes CF Montreal's MLS Cup run could benefit CanMNT

Alistair Johnston believes a run to MLS Cup for CF Montreal could prove beneficial to the Canadian Men's National Team's World Cup preparations. Wilfried Nancy's side beat Orlando City 2-0 in Round One of the Playoffs to set up an Eastern Conference Semi-Final clash with defending champions NYCFC on Sunday.
FPL Gameweek 13: Captain picks

The FPL captaincy dilemma comes down to two players in Gameweek 13; Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
