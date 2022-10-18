Read full article on original website
Ben Bender reflects on his breakthrough in Charlotte FC's inaugural season
Despite missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs, Charlotte FC have plenty to be proud of when looking back on their inaugural season. From breaking the MLS attendance record in their first-ever home game against the LA Galaxy to standout wins against the likes of the Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United, CLTFC certainly left their mark.
LAFC boss Cherundolo praises 'physical & mental monster' Bouanga after El Trafico win
Despite turning in some impressive performances, Denis Bouanga has had to remain patient when waiting for goals with LAFC. However, when they've come, they've been huge. Bouanga joined the Black and Gold in August after a three-year spell in Ligue 1 with Saint-Etienne but had to wait until October 2 for his first MLS goal.
LA Galaxy now have a 'vision' for the future despite El Trafico heartbreak
In a fixture that always delivers drama, the LA Galaxy lost their El Trafico clash with LAFC on Thursday in the most heartbreaking fashion. Having twice clawed themselves level, including in the 85th minute through substitute Dejan Joveljic, the Galaxy were seen off in the 93rd minute by Cristian Arango, ending their MLS Cup Playoffs return at the Western Conference semi-finals stage.
New York Red Bulls sign goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a contract extension
The New York Red Bulls have signed longtime goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a contract extension, keeping him at the club through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He first joined the team in 2012 as an MLS SuperDraft pick, and has since spent a decade with the New York side. He’s posted seven shutouts in 37 regular-season matches, made 15 US Open Cup appearances, and lifted the Supporters’ Shield three times.
NYCFC still 'the best' in MLS, declares Anton Tinnerholm
After a 3-0 demolition in Round One, NYCFC continue their MLS Cup defense away at CF Montreal on Sunday. The defending champions have found their groove at the perfect time, winning their last five games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two. But just like last season,...
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin fined following red card against Austin FC
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has been issued a fine following his red card against Austin FC. Despite taking a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes of their MLS Cup Playoffs Round One clash, RSL were pegged back by a Sebastian Driussi goal before half-time. Austin continued to pile on the pressure and Salt Lake's task was made that much harder when Rubin was shown a second yellow card in the 52nd minute.
D.C. United announce departures of Lucy Rushton and Victor Lonchuk
D.C. United's off-season reshuffle has begun with the departures of general manager Lucy Rushton and first-team performance director Victor Lonchuk. The Black and Red endured a disappointing 2022 MLS campaign, finishing bottom of the Eastern Conference and overall standings with just 27 points - at least seven fewer than any other team.
Alistair Johnston believes CF Montreal's MLS Cup run could benefit CanMNT
Alistair Johnston believes a run to MLS Cup for CF Montreal could prove beneficial to the Canadian Men's National Team's World Cup preparations. Wilfried Nancy's side beat Orlando City 2-0 in Round One of the Playoffs to set up an Eastern Conference Semi-Final clash with defending champions NYCFC on Sunday.
The all-time top goalscorers in MLS history
Kei Kamara scored his 133rd MLS regular-season goal against Nashville SC, but where does he stand in the league's all-time top marksmen?
The best teams to start a save with on Football Manager 2023
30 teams to consider starting a save with in Football Manager 2023.
Victor Manuel Vucetich reflects on Monterrey's chaotic 5-2 defeat to Pachuca
Monterrey fell 5-2 to Pachuca in their chaotic first-leg match of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura semifinal series on Thursday.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Sevilla - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Sevilla.
Hoffenheim 0-2 Bayern Munich: Die Roten move to within point of Bundesliga summit
Bayern Munich's recent resurgence continued with a comfortable 2-0 win away at Hoffenheim.
USMNT 'clearly need to improve' before World Cup, says Berhalter
United States Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has stated his side 'clearly need to improve' before they begin their World Cup quest following Friday's friendly defeat to Japan.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 12
The best goals from Gameweek 12 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Carlo Ancelotti 'bets' that Federico Valverde will score over 10 goals this season
Carlo Ancelotti is confident that Federico Valverde will score 10 goals at the very least this season.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Villarreal - La Liga
Barcelona are looking to bounce back from a disappointing week with a win against Unai Emery's Villarreal on Thursday. Here's how they could line up.
FPL Gameweek 13: Captain picks
The FPL captaincy dilemma comes down to two players in Gameweek 13; Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
