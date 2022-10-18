‘The Watcher’ Viewers Livid Over “Horrendous” Ending Are Missing The Point

This weekend, The Watcher surpassed Dahmer as the most-watched Netflix show in the United States. You would think that would mean people like the latest show from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. And you would be wrong. Multiple viewers have taken to Twitter to complain about the ending of this particular thriller. Spoilers ahead.

If you’re not familiar with The Watcher, first off, why are you reading this? The Watcher is loosely based on The Cut article of the same name. The Netflix series follow the Brannock family shortly after they buy their dream house. But it isn’t long before that house turns into a waking nightmare once they receive a series of threatening notes from an unnamed creep who calls themselves The Watcher. That’s essentially where fact and fiction separate. While the true story did feature an unknown person writing terrifying letters to a family with a last name that began with “B,” there were no dying neighbors, shocking suicides, unsettling break-ins, animal killings, or HOA cults in the real story. All of those were narrative flourishes taken to make this creepy story even creepier.

That’s probably at least partially why people are so mad about The Watcher‘s finale. After seven episodes spent wildly deviating from real life, “Haunting” takes a sharp turn in its final moments. The series never reveals who the Watcher is and ends on the text “The Watcher case remains unsolved.” And people are not having it.

Yeah, the hatred is real. It’s also a bit understandable. The Watcher series deviated from the real case so much, it feels a bit odd it decided to return to its roots at the last second. Also, as one user pointed out, the identity of the Watcher wasn’t the only mystery that finale left unsolved. It also didn’t reveal whether or not John Graff was real, what his deal is, what was going on with those tunnels, and whether or not there was a neighborhood cult. Those are important questions.

There’s also the nature of cliffhangers themselves to consider. Most audiences truly hate ambiguous endings. Sure, sometimes it works like with The Sopranos. But more often than not it seems to lead to responses like this: overblown rants condemning a piece of pop culture as the worst thing in existence due to a single choice made in its final moments. Thus is the nature of the internet.

But if I can offer a contrarian opinion, The Watcher‘s ending isn’t bad. In fact, it perfectly fits with the themes of this entire story. Most of this series has to do with the role houses have in our lives. Logically, they should just be seen a building that happens to be another possession, yet logic is often not attached to this purchase. That’s shown in how desperately Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean (Bobby Cannavale) try to hold onto 657 Boulevard even when it’s costing them money they don’t have. It’s shown in how obsessively Pearl (Mia Farrow) tracks the comings and goings on her neighborhood, claiming that it’s in the interest of historical provision. We have deep, emotional connections to our homes. It’s not unusual for those attachments to drift into irrationality.

The Watcher’s final moments aren’t about the identity of this central letter writer. Instead, they’re about how Nora and Dean’s irrational obsession have transformed this couple into new versions of the demons they just fled. The truth of this series is that 657 Boulevard doesn’t have one Watcher. It has a neighborhood full of them. Truly, what’s creepier than that?

Also, all of those loose endings leave room for a possible Season 2 of The Watcher. There’s not much more that Murphy or Brennan can say about the original case, but there are plenty of other angles for real estate horror at their disposal. Wouldn’t it be great if Ryan Murphy could release a new “haunted” house season every year? That’s the reality we could be living in if The Watcher becomes either an anthological miniseries or a drama. Yes, it does suck that we don’t know who the Watcher is. But that also leaves room for even more creepy television, potentially starring Jennifer Coolidge. That’s the dream.