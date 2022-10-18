Whitehall residents regain power after 4,000 outages

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Whitehall Police Department reported a widespread power outage Tuesday morning that was restored in the afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by Whitehall police, nearly 4,000 AEP customers lost power in the area, and the 911 system was being answered by surrounding agencies. General phone lines also went down.

As of 3 p.m., AEP Ohio reported less than five outages in the area.

During the outage, Whitehall police asked all non-emergency calls be directed to the Bexley Police Department at 614-559-4444.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.