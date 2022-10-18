ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, OH

Whitehall residents regain power after 4,000 outages

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Whitehall Police Department reported a widespread power outage Tuesday morning that was restored in the afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by Whitehall police, nearly 4,000 AEP customers lost power in the area, and the 911 system was being answered by surrounding agencies. General phone lines also went down.

Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot

As of 3 p.m., AEP Ohio reported less than five outages in the area.

During the outage, Whitehall police asked all non-emergency calls be directed to the Bexley Police Department at 614-559-4444.

