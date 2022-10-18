Boulevard, Vine Brewing tag-team for new brew honoring Buck O'Neil

Boulevard Brewing Company and Vine Street Brewing announced Tuesday a special collaboration brew to honor Buck O'Neil.

The collaborative brew seeks to mark O'Neil's contributions to Kansas City, which include his past with the Kansas City Monarchs and his role in the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum .

The two brewers describe their brew, dubbed the Buck O'Neil Saison, as a saison aged in chardonnay barrels. Drinkers might want to take their time drinking the nine percent ABV beer.

All proceeds from sales of the beer will be donated to the Negro League's Baseball Museum.

“Donating the proceeds from Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is one small way we can give back for everything they’ve done for our community,” Bobby Dykstra, vice president of sales at Boulevard parent company Duvel Moortgat USA, said Tuesday in a press release.

Kemet Coleman, the co-founder of Vine Street Brewing company, the city's first Black-owned brewery, said in a press release making the beer in honor of O'Neil is a way to honor his impact to the city.

"Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison offers us a sacred chance to inspire our city," Coleman said, "Buck's incredible story and legacy continue to strengthen Kansas City's heartbeat with his talents and ability to bring people together."

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said the museum was "excited" about the "historic collaboration."

The beer will be a limited-release item, so once they are all out, there will be no more additional deliveries. It will be available for purchase on tap and in bottles beginning in November throughout retail stores the Kansas City Area.