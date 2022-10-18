The List: What you don’t know about the WGN Morning News team

Read full article on original website
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The List: Bad advice for TV news people
CHICAGO – Like with any business, there are always people who are giving advice to television hosts to help them connect more with their audience. Sometimes, however, the advice doesn’t connect with the host. Paul Konrad shared some of those in this edition of “The List” on WGN...
Mr. Fix It: D-I-Y Halloween Decorations
CHICAGO – We’re creeping closer and closer to Halloween, which means the time to decorate your house is now. If you don’t want to spend a lot to get your place in the spirit of the day, “Mr. Fix It” has a few ideas on how to create some spooky items on your own.
9@9: Egg predictions & ‘Real Housewives’ candles
CHICAGO – Can your morning breakfast have something to say about your future?. There were those who believed at one time that eggs could tell the fortune of the person preparing them. That’s one of a few interesting topics that were covered during “9@9” on WGN Morning News on...
Hootie drummer Jim ‘Soni’ Sonefeld talks addiction and recovery
Author, songwriter, and longtime drummer / co-songwriter of Hootie and the Blowfish, Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, will be appearing live at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, IL on Saturday, October 22nd to read excerpts and sign copies of his new book Swimming With The Blowfish: Hootie, Healing and a Hell of a Rideand perform a selection of songs from his new EP Remember Tomorrow. The book and new EP dive into Sonefeld’s experience as a part of one of the most iconic acts in the recent history of rock music and his own personal journey towards healing.
Phil Rosenthal talks ‘Somebody Feed Phil,’ new book, staying in shape and the magic of travel!
Phil Rosenthal (host of Netflix’s beloved travel documentary series, creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, and author of Somebody Feed Phil the Book, joined us to talk about his appearance at the Chicago Humanities Festival, his new book, and season 6 of Somebody Feed Phil. Love the WGN Morning News?...
Vote for the best Chicago band ever
After another close finish in the Final Four, we are down to the championship. Chicago over Earth Wind & Fire (57%-43%)Styx over Cheap Trick (51%-49%) Styx on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon in 1978. Photo: Fin Costello/RedfernsThis Chicago vs. Styx matchup is all we could have hoped for. We can't decide who is more important to rock 'n' roll in the Windy City — that's up to you! Both lead singers, Peter Cetera and Dennis DeYoung, grew up on the South Side. Cetera is from Morgan Park; DeYoung hails from Roseland. Chicago started in 1967, Styx in '72. Chicago scored 21 Top 10 singles, and Styx had 16 in the Top 40. They both produced great music videos. 🗳 The voting is open. We'll reveal the winner tomorrow!
The List: Emojis that make you look old
CHICAGO – Robin Baumgarten gives her list of emojis that people use that could make you look old on WGN Morning News on October 19th. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
The List: Things that change when Robin calls in sick, according to Larry and Paul
CHICAGO — WGN Morning News’ Larry Potash and Paul Konrad share a list of things that change on the show when Robin Baumgarten calls in sick. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Chicago Fire: Is Barling and Sons a real funeral home?
To nobody’s surprise, a fire broke out on a recent episode of Chicago Fire. The 51 squad were called to put out a blaze at Barling and Sons funeral home, and due to the chemicals that were stored in the building, it was a nastier one than usual. It...
Where do singles hang out on the weekends in Chicago?
I'm 27 and looking for places where singles go to hang out and make friends on the weekends.
Alt-southern rocker Dusty Bo talks solo debut
Alt-southern rocker Dusty Bo is making his solo debut with the new concept album ‘The Vulture And The Fox’. Dusty joins us now with all the details on his visit to Chicago. Wednesday, October 19th. Montrose Saloon: 2933 W. Montrose Avenue. Instagram @dustyvox.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.
Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
This lovable pup is ready to learn new tricks and find a forever home
Meet energetic one-year-old pup Bonnie! This small but mighty dog came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control. She is incredibly smart and loves to learn new tricks. And she can’t wait to show you what she’s learned.
Kendall Coyne and Michael Schofield Reveal 'Dream Big Park'
The couple is leaving their mark in Palos Heights with "Dream Big Park."
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says
Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire. The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with...
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Thomas steps off the Chumbolone ‘plantation’
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/21/2022): A fed up former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who -after almost 30 years retired in broadcasting- has come under fire for taking $50,000 from a conservative super PAC run by Dan Proft to promote Daren Bailey as a better candidate than Governor JB Pritzker, joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss stepping off the ‘Chumbalone’ plantation and facing backlash. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Experts Warn Mariano’s Purchasing Jewel Could Put Too Much Strain on City’s Jazz Trio Population
CHICAGO — With grocery giant Kroger exploring purchasing its competitor, Albertsons, it seems likely that Kroger-owned Mariano’s will soon own Jewel-Osco. If the deal goes through, experts warn that we’re likely to see bougie changes to Jewel stores, putting even more strain on Chicago’s already stretched thin jazz trio population.
