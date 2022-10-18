ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schodack, NY

Amazon workers at New York warehouse reject union bid

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

Amazon workers at a warehouse near Albany overwhelmingly voted against forming a union Tuesday, marking the second loss for organizers in New York after success at a Staten Island facility that voted to be represented by a union earlier this year.

Four hundred and six workers at the ALB1 facility in Schodack, N.Y, voted against the union bid, defeating the 206 that voted in favor of being represented by the nascent Amazon Labor Union.

It is the third time the Amazon Labor Union, or ALU, took on a challenge against the e-commerce giant.

In May, workers at a facility in Staten Island voted against unionizing, just a month after workers at a nearby facility voted in favor of their union bid to become the first group represented by the ALU.

The vote against the union effort comes as workers at Amazon facilities have been ramping up organizing efforts. Last week, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Moreno Valley, Calif., filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to form a union represented by the ALU.

Christian Smalls, president of the ALU, said this “won’t be the end” of the union at the Schodack facility and accused Amazon of mounting a “vicious anti-union campaign.”

“We’re also feeling both anger and disappointment that the voting process wasn’t free and fair. It was a sham election where workers were subjected to intimidation and retaliation on a daily basis and even the workers who volunteered to be election observers were faced with threats of termination,” Smalls said in a statement.

“The suits at Amazon corporate know that they can’t win without putting their thumb on the scale. This is why Amazon and its little army of outside union busters repeatedly violated the nation’s labor law,” he added.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement, “We’re glad that our team in Albany was able to have their voices heard, and that they chose to keep the direct relationship with Amazon as we think that this is the best arrangement for both our employees and customers.”

The company did not directly address the union’s accusations.

Updated at 12:58 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Floods are trapping Americans in more ways than one

When deciding where to live, Americans choose near the water. Close to 40 percent of the population lives in coastal counties even though they make up less than 10 percent of the nation’s land mass. The share of people living in the most hurricane-prone U.S. state — Florida — has nearly doubled since 1950. From July 2020 to July 2021, Florida had the largest net migration of any state.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Gas station chain to sell marijuana at 10 Florida locations

International convenience store chain Circle K will team up with marijuana company Green Thumb Industries to sell cannabis at gas stations in Florida next year. Green Thumb, a national cannabis company that owns dispensaries selling marijuana products under the name Rise Dispensaries, said the rollout will start with 10 select locations in 2023 before potentially expanding in the future.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Obama cuts ads for Senate candidates Fetterman, Barnes

Former President Obama cut ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) and Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes as the Democratic surrogate boosts his political activity ahead of the November midterms. The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

GOP looks to avoid upset in Oklahoma governor’s race

Republicans are looking to avert an upset in Oklahoma’s gubernatorial race as polls show a closer-than-expected contest less than three weeks out from Election Day. Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has seen the gap in recent surveys close between him and opponent Joy Hofmeister, who’s aiming to become the first Democrat elected to statewide office in the Sooner State since 2006.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Obama looks to boost Democrats in Arizona, Florida governor’s races

Former President Obama is lending his support to Katie Hobbs and Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominees for governor of Arizona and Florida, respectively. Obama said in a video posted on Hobbs’s Twitter page on Thursday that the Arizona secretary of state remained strong in ensuring every vote in the state was counted in elections and…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Luria, Kiggans in dead heat in key Virginia House race

Rep. Elaine Luria (D) and state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) are tied in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll. The poll from Christopher Newport University’s Watson Center for Civic Leadership found Luria and Kiggans each with 45 percent support, while 8 percent are undecided.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Philly

Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been "placed around the perimeter of the sign." "Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign," police said in a social media post. Police said they inspected all campaign signs and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
waer.org

Hochul announces $150 million in workforce development grants

Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled new workforce development grant programs totaling $150 million. About $115 million of the fund is dedicated to the Pay for Performance Grant Program, and the remaining $35 million will support the Workforce Development Capital Grant Program. The Pay for Performance Grant Program aids workforce development...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

The Hill

732K+
Followers
85K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy