LSU roars back from behind to give Ole Miss first loss
Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss suffers first loss of season at LSU
Ole Miss leaves Baton Rouge tonight with every possible goal it arrived their with still in play...except for the wild prospects of an undefeated season. The Rebels can still win the West. They can still make it to Atlanta. They could still make the College Football playoffs, if you had allowed your thought to start dwelling there.
Column: It's time to flush it and move on
There were so many answers provided to questions Saturday at Baton Rouge. Most were answers that none of us cared to hear. Was the Rebels' 7-0 start misvaluated by the media, pollsters and fans? It appears so. A few days after the Ole Miss offensive line was given the honor...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU trolls Lane Kiffin after Tigers top No. 7 Ole Miss in blowout
LSU’s social media team took note of all the shots at Brian Kelly this offseason. The Tigers gave Kelly a Year 1 signature win, taking down the No. 7 Rebels in a 45-20 blowout on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Twitter account was quick to pull receipts. Ahead...
Ole Miss Soccer tries to stop skid in final home game of the season today
Ole Miss (9-5-2, 3-5-0 SEC) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak at 1 p.m. CT this afternoon when the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3-2, 5-3-1 SEC) visit Oxford in what will be the final home game of the season for the Rebels. QUICK KICKS. • Ole Miss soccer dropped...
Texas A&M opens as underdog to Ole Miss at Kyle Field
After close to a month and a half away from home, Texas A&M will finally return to Kyle Field this coming Saturday. However, even though they will be playing in front of their home crowd, things won't get any easier for the Aggies as they face a ranked opponent. No....
LSU QB Jayden Daniels proving he can lead Tigers to great heights in 2022
Jayden Daniels and Brian Kelly shared a hug after LSU’s win over Ole Miss. Daniels and Kelly, who later joked that he’s a hugger, both realized the significance of what this team just accomplished. More specifically the two who are in large part the reason why LSU is...
LSU fires back at Lane Kiffin after upset win
Brian Kelly got the biggest win of his LSU tenure on Saturday, blowing out Ole Miss at home. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 28-0 in the second half en route to a 45-20 win, which gave them the chance to settle an old score. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had...
Colin Cowherd Says 1 College Football Team Will 'Be A Monster Again'
Colin Cowherd believes it's only a matter of time before one particular program in the SEC returns to prominence. The FS1 radio host made it abundantly clear that he's impressed with what he's seeing from the LSU Tigers. During the closing stages of the LSU-Ole Miss game, Cowherd tweeted: "Guess...
247Sports
LSU vs. Ole Miss: Kirk Herbstreit picks Tigers, likes Brian Kelly, team's buy-in
College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit expects LSU to hand Ole Miss its first loss of the season and says the Tigers' recent confidence level coming off their road win last week should pay off in a big way. LSU lost to Tennessee two weeks ago at home and has not lost consecutive games at Tiger Stadium in two decades.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU
Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
Look: LSU Defender Hauls In Impressive One-Handed Interception
LSU safety Joe Foucha knows how to make a big play when it matters most. With Ole Miss threatening to take the lead in the third quarter of this Saturday's game, Foucha intercepted a pass from Jaxson Dart in the end zone. Foucha didn't just come up with a clutch...
LSU Commit Tayvion Galloway Bought Into Brian Kelly's Process
The 4-star tight end already bleeds purple and gold, invested in this LSU program and the impact he can make.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis analyzes Ole Miss-LSU: 'I like Ole Miss 100 times better than I like LSU'
One of the most intriguing SEC matchups of the weekend is the upcoming showdown between LSU and Ole Miss. The Rebels are favored to win the game, but there’s mixed opinions as to just how close the game will be and the chances for an upset. ESPN college football...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin laments missed opportunities against LSU in halftime interview
Lane Kiffin saw his Ole Miss team build a 14-3 lead before LSU roared back with back-to-back touchdowns to tie the game. Quinshon Judkins contributed 59 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns for the Rebels. The Rebels were 3-for-7 on third down conversions in the first half. At halftime, Kiffin spoke with Jenny Dell of CBS Sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for Auburn? Paul Finebaum weighs in
ESPN/SEC Network analyst/personality Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Saturday Down South podcast and had some very interesting things to see about the soon-to-be-open Auburn job. When asked if he believes that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be interested in a move to Auburn, Finebaum said he...
NOLA.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
hottytoddy.com
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives
Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
theadvocate.com
See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU
Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
247Sports
