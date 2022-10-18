ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss suffers first loss of season at LSU

Ole Miss leaves Baton Rouge tonight with every possible goal it arrived their with still in play...except for the wild prospects of an undefeated season. The Rebels can still win the West. They can still make it to Atlanta. They could still make the College Football playoffs, if you had allowed your thought to start dwelling there.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Column: It's time to flush it and move on

There were so many answers provided to questions Saturday at Baton Rouge. Most were answers that none of us cared to hear. Was the Rebels' 7-0 start misvaluated by the media, pollsters and fans? It appears so. A few days after the Ole Miss offensive line was given the honor...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU

Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin laments missed opportunities against LSU in halftime interview

Lane Kiffin saw his Ole Miss team build a 14-3 lead before LSU roared back with back-to-back touchdowns to tie the game. Quinshon Judkins contributed 59 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns for the Rebels. The Rebels were 3-for-7 on third down conversions in the first half. At halftime, Kiffin spoke with Jenny Dell of CBS Sports.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for Auburn? Paul Finebaum weighs in

ESPN/SEC Network analyst/personality Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Saturday Down South podcast and had some very interesting things to see about the soon-to-be-open Auburn job. When asked if he believes that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be interested in a move to Auburn, Finebaum said he...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives

Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
OXFORD, MS
theadvocate.com

See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU

Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

