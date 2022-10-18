ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in Las Vegas

Situated in the midst of the desert, Las Vegas is famous around the world for its high roller tables and extravagant shows. The lights shine bright and the temptation to spend large lies around every corner. Yet there are still many ways to enjoy Sin City without spending a dime.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
localadventurer.com

Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know

Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas

The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down

Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Girl, 10, leads police, family of fallen officer down Las Vegas Strip for memorial run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old girl, with the help of several mourning police officers, blocked off part of the Las Vegas strip Wednesday afternoon to honor a fallen hero. It has been almost one week since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty. While the department he worked in for 23 years continues to grieve, Fifth Grader Theresa Ann joined them in a mile run down the strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Buy or sell? Nevada's hot housing market cools down for fall

Home prices in Southern Nevada are holding steady after sliding for three straight months. Las Vegas Realtors reports the median home price in Southern Nevada sits around $450,000. That’s down about $30,000 compared to May. And at the end of September, more than 10,000 homes, condos and townhomes were listed for sale without any sort of offer.
NEVADA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

