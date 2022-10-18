Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Thursday announced that a new restaurant and pickleball facility is set to open its first location in Southern Nevada. According to a news release, Chicken N Pickle will open near the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways in Henderson.
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in Las Vegas
Situated in the midst of the desert, Las Vegas is famous around the world for its high roller tables and extravagant shows. The lights shine bright and the temptation to spend large lies around every corner. Yet there are still many ways to enjoy Sin City without spending a dime.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
localadventurer.com
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know
Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
Fox5 KVVU
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
Slap fighting gets stamp of approval in Nevada, a sport where opponents slap each other. In the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and in the Silver State, a quickly-growing new sport is coming, and we promise we’re not making this up: it’s called slap fighting. Updated:...
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
All Net Resort and Arena set to move forward on Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More changes could be coming to the north end of the Las Vegas Strip after more than a decade of talk surrounding it. All Net Resort and Arena released a scheduled opening date for the property headed by former NBA player Jackie Robinson. Once built it would bring another professional sports […]
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino International Airport will begin new Las Vegas, NV and Hartford, CT service in February
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) continues to populate its presence on the U.S. route map with Breeze Airways’ recent announcement of new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning Feb. 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday. Travelers can book...
963kklz.com
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down
Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
High gas prices force Las Vegas bakery, founded in 1959, to make changes: 'The abnormal feels normal'
Spending thousands of dollars in gas each week, Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas had to cut back on deliveries and raise prices, while some employees cut hours to save on commute costs.
8newsnow.com
Girl, 10, leads police, family of fallen officer down Las Vegas Strip for memorial run
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old girl, with the help of several mourning police officers, blocked off part of the Las Vegas strip Wednesday afternoon to honor a fallen hero. It has been almost one week since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty. While the department he worked in for 23 years continues to grieve, Fifth Grader Theresa Ann joined them in a mile run down the strip.
Las Vegas community developments begin mandatory turf removal ahead of 2026 mandated law
The Desert Shores community already has an abundance of water with its beautiful lakes, however now it needs to cut back on turf usage.
963kklz.com
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
Poker player wins almost half a million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A three-card poker player at Bally’s Las Vegas on the Strip recently won a jackpot. According to Bally’s Las Vegas social media accounts, the player is not being identified. They won $496,675.95 at the table game. Bally’s Las Vegas is in the process of changing its name to Horseshoe Las Vegas. […]
Fox5 KVVU
Lake Las Vegas residents push back against proposed 56-unit housing project
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday night a neighborhood meeting in Lake Las Vegas had to be rescheduled because the developer wasn’t prepared for the number of people who showed up. On Wednesday, Raintree Investment Corporation invited some Lake Las Vegas residents to a neighborhood meeting at the Sports...
knpr
Buy or sell? Nevada's hot housing market cools down for fall
Home prices in Southern Nevada are holding steady after sliding for three straight months. Las Vegas Realtors reports the median home price in Southern Nevada sits around $450,000. That’s down about $30,000 compared to May. And at the end of September, more than 10,000 homes, condos and townhomes were listed for sale without any sort of offer.
The Biggest Las Vegas Strip Project Isn't What You Think it Is
When Elon Musk said he planned to connect the entire city of Las Vegas by putting a network of self-driving Teslas (TSLA) under the Las Vegas Strip, the idea was met with skepticism. To be fair, the entire concept of Boring Co., Musk's futuristic high-speed tunneling project, has always fallen...
Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
Las Vegas boy dies from brain-eating amoeba
A boy has died from an infection commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba while swimming at Lake Mead. The SNHD says the boy may have been exposed at Lake Mead on the Arizona side of the lake at the beginning of October.
