ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

From shoe covers to cone holders, check out these affordable must-have gadgets

By Marysol Castro, Chris Cimino
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsdHp_0idcd1LZ00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — From shoe covers to automatic jar openers, there are some affordable gadgets that make everyday life easier.

Steve Greenberg, Tech & Gadget reporter, stopped by New York Living Tuesday to showcase some of the problem-solving gadgets that are under $50.

Watch the video above to see more must-have gadgets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Cloe’s Corner offers resources to help business owners thrive

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn woman is using her skills to help budding entrepreneurs build up their brands. Cloe Luv created Cloe’s Corner, a co-working space that gives entrepreneurs the resources they need to see their businesses grow. PIX11’s Vanessa Freeman has the story in the video player above.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers slow to get new COVID booster

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter is coming, and so are the sniffles and sneezes that typically pop up this time of year. But this is going to be our third consecutive cold season with COVID as our unwelcome companion. Dr. Waleed Javaid, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiologist at Mt. Sinai Hospital, says time is running […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. On the subway, the NYPD and MTA will increase officer presence […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Toys for Tots delivers gifts to Long Island kids

BALDWIN, NY (PIX11) — As prices soar due to inflation, the nation’s largest holiday gift program has announced a massive toy drive to kick off the holiday season. The program is expected to reach new records. Members of the U.S. Marines gathered in Nassau County with County Executive Bruce Blakeman to kick off the holiday […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NJ home that inspired Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ under siege with congestion, ‘never-ending’ selfies, neighbors say

WESTFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — A Westfield, New Jersey home is where the real-life story of a family terrorized by threatening letters from an anonymous sender unfolded back in 2014. It would later inspire the hit series “The Watcher” on Netflix. Currently, it’s serving as a backdrop to what neighbors of the Boulevard home describe as never-ending […]
WESTFIELD, NJ
PIX11

190-year-old landmark house in the Bowery hosts ghost tours

THE BOWERY, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City is filled with historic and memorable landmarks.  In October, many of the ghosts come out as museums and locations play up the mysterious nature of the structures.  One of those places is the Merchant’s House in the Bowery. It was built in 1832 for the family of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes surprise visit to Bronx school

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Sean “Diddy” Combs visited a Bronx school he helped start on Tuesday. While around 16- students got to see him in person during the surprise visit, they get inspiration from him every school day; there’s a quote by him on the wall of the cafeteria. He explained it to students. “What […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD Commissioner Sewell to field public questions on Instagram

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s an NYPD Q&A. New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell will answer questions from city residents on the department’s Instagram page through a new “Ask the PC” initiative announced Thursday. The department hopes that the weekly segment will spur productive dialogue between the top cop and everyday New Yorkers about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

The Bowery Mission celebrates 150 years helping homeless in NYC

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Bowery Mission celebrated its 150-year history on Wednesday night with a special event and exhibition called A Legacy of Transformation. The group helps New Yorkers experiencing homelessness and marginalization, offering everything from emergency food and shelter to job training. Its services remain particularly critical as New York City struggles to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Randall’s Island migrant relief center sits largely unoccupied

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Days after its opening, New York City’s migrant relief center on Randall’s Island continues to house just a handful of asylum seekers. The low turnout at the facility, constructed at the cost of over $300,000, is spurring questions about the city’s response to the migrant influx, including disparities with the city’s care […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Diwali will be an NYC school holiday next year

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, will be a New York City school holiday starting next year, according to Mayor Eric Adams. “We’ve done this before, identifying holidays,” Adams said at a press conference Thursday. “We’ve done it with Eid, we’ve done it with Lunar New Years. We do it with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New trash containers being considered for NYC neighborhoods

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams and sanitation officials announced plans this week to change trash collection in the city. But the later times aren’t the only ideas being considered. DSNY is also studying the use of containers to hold garbage in residential and commercial districts. “You don’t want containerization to go wrong. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC tent facility for migrants opens, but very few migrants arrive

RANDALL’S ISLAND — The new tent facility at Randall’s Island for single, male migrants opened for its first day of operation on Wednesday. One thing was lacking amid all of the activity surrounding the 84,000 square foot facility:  single, male migrants.  Even though the complex made of massive tents was designed to house at least 500 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC announces lineup of free Halloween movie showings

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab the popcorn and get ready for some movie magic. New York City plans to show a number of Halloween movies around the five boroughs for free ahead of the holiday. The Halloween Movies Under the Stars events kick off on Friday. Screenings are free. Chairs are reserved for seniors and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

From live music at a cemetery to visiting a pumpkin patch, there are plenty of fun fall events

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Halloween lovers can kickstart their holiday celebrations by attending some spooky events in the New York City area this weekend. Time Out’s Will Gleason suggests Nightfall at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn which features live music, projections, and lights. The event is Thursday night. “It’s great space and a real fun event,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy