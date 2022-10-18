ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Fewer fentanyl fatalities

A more compassionate form of police response to drug abuse being practiced in Ulster County is paying dividends, measured in both money gained and human lives spared. Just awarded another $1.3 million on October 20, the program developed under the leadership of sheriff Juan Figueroa is known by the acronym ORACLE (Opioid Response as County Law Enforcement). Oracle has been piling up accolades since its introduction in 2019.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight

Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force raids Poughkeepsie house

POUGHKEEPSIE – Several residents in the area of Gifford Avenue were awakened by a series of explosions, one neighbor told Mid-Hudson News. The explosions were the result of federal law enforcement agents, assisted by local police making entry into a residence at 12 Gifford Avenue in the city. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with driving with forged Texas vehicle registration

ESOPUS – A 53-year-old Kingston man was arrested in mid-morning on Sunday, October 16 for driving on Broadway in the Town of Esopus with a forged temporary vehicle registration from the State of Texas on it. Venancio Pop Sotz was initially stopped for a traffic infraction. He was charged...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Twelve Uptown Kingston businesses get thousands in grant money for improvements

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston. The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man charged with intentionally torching house

SAUGERTIES – A 44-year-old Malden man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury and arrested on Friday for allegedly setting a single-family house on fire at 160 Route 32A in the Saxton Fire District of the Town of Saugerties. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene...
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed

If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Road rage appears to be motive for stabbing death of elderly man

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Middletown city resident Horace Duke, 22, has formally been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of 74-year-old Joel Laddy of the Town of Wallkill before 10 a.m. on Thursday, October, Deputy Wallkill Town Police Chief Antonino Spano said Friday. Police were called...
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Evening stabbing reported in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest act of violence. Police and EMS personnel at the scene of the 8 p.m. incident on Wednesday reported a man was stabbed in the neck at 99 Renwick Street. The victim was transported to the hospital by...
NEWBURGH, NY

