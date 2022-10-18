Read full article on original website
Fewer fentanyl fatalities
A more compassionate form of police response to drug abuse being practiced in Ulster County is paying dividends, measured in both money gained and human lives spared. Just awarded another $1.3 million on October 20, the program developed under the leadership of sheriff Juan Figueroa is known by the acronym ORACLE (Opioid Response as County Law Enforcement). Oracle has been piling up accolades since its introduction in 2019.
Medication drop box coming to Fishkill PD lobby
The Town of Fishkill Police Department, in cooperation with the Council on Addiction Prevention & Education of Dutchess County (CAPE), will now house a permanent medication drop box in the Police Department Lobby.
Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight
Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force raids Poughkeepsie house
POUGHKEEPSIE – Several residents in the area of Gifford Avenue were awakened by a series of explosions, one neighbor told Mid-Hudson News. The explosions were the result of federal law enforcement agents, assisted by local police making entry into a residence at 12 Gifford Avenue in the city. The...
Kingston man charged with driving with forged Texas vehicle registration
ESOPUS – A 53-year-old Kingston man was arrested in mid-morning on Sunday, October 16 for driving on Broadway in the Town of Esopus with a forged temporary vehicle registration from the State of Texas on it. Venancio Pop Sotz was initially stopped for a traffic infraction. He was charged...
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
Fishkill youth's stolen bicycle report leads to act of kindness from local police
A heart-warming story that begins with a stolen bicycle.
Twelve Uptown Kingston businesses get thousands in grant money for improvements
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston. The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City...
Saugerties man charged with intentionally torching house
SAUGERTIES – A 44-year-old Malden man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury and arrested on Friday for allegedly setting a single-family house on fire at 160 Route 32A in the Saxton Fire District of the Town of Saugerties. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene...
Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed
If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
Road rage appears to be motive for stabbing death of elderly man
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Middletown city resident Horace Duke, 22, has formally been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of 74-year-old Joel Laddy of the Town of Wallkill before 10 a.m. on Thursday, October, Deputy Wallkill Town Police Chief Antonino Spano said Friday. Police were called...
Violent abductions, attempted murder allegations raise awareness to dangers of domestic violence
Advocates often say that domestic violence thrives in silence. Three back-to-back, separate cases within days have thrust the crisis into the public eye.
Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar
A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
Evening stabbing reported in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest act of violence. Police and EMS personnel at the scene of the 8 p.m. incident on Wednesday reported a man was stabbed in the neck at 99 Renwick Street. The victim was transported to the hospital by...
Want A Cannabis Career? Attend This Free Cannabis Job Fair In New York State
If you're interested in working in the cannabis industry in New York State, there's a big marijuana job fair and conference taking place in Albany. The New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference & Career Fair will take place on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The theme for the conference is "Business, Social Equity & Advocacy."
Police say 3 Yonkers residents charged in Dutchess County cooking oil theft
Investigators say the suspects stole the used oil from the Jaegar House Restaurant in Red Hook on Route 9G Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
A new Hasidic village in Monroe? Proposal debated in court after two years in limbo
An Orange County conflict that seemed to vanish during the pandemic resurfaced this week as lawyers argued in a Brooklyn courtroom over two cases involving plans to create a new Hasidic village next to Kiryas Joel. Both cases were appeals of state Supreme Court rulings in 2019 and 2020 in...
Four accused of identity theft ‘ring’ involvement
The Bethlehem PD has arrested several individuals who were alleged involved in an identity theft "ring." Police report the suspects were going to SEFCU branches and using fraudulent documents to steal money and open loads with other people's identities.
