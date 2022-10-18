ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Parish, LA

Gulf Coast Sequestration to locate first hub of its kind in SW La. for storing carbon dioxide emissions

By Rita Lebleu
Lake Charles American Press
Magnolia State Live

More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials

Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
VIDALIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife

Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

American Press endorsements: Yes on Amendment 1; no position on No. 2

Louisiana voters on Nov. 8 are being asked to decide the fate of eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. Those amendments have been discussed by both the Public Affairs Research Council (PAR) and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL). PAR’s “Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments” doesn’t make...
LOUISIANA STATE
lsuagcenter.com

After challenging growing season, Louisiana farmers now face disappointment at harvest

(10/19/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — To say 2022 has been a challenging year for Louisiana farmers would be an understatement. Back in the spring, as farmers prepared to plant their fields, they knew they would be facing hefty input costs. Prices for fertilizer, fuel and other items essential to growing crops had already been trending upward since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Insurance audit great guide

Anyone who buys or sells property insurance in Louisiana would get some valuable and helpful information by reading a special audit done by the state’s legislative auditor. Michael J. Waguespack and his staff have done another thorough job of tackling a difficult subject. In a letter to legislative leaders,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - In an effort to get more people fishing, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is stocking ponds all over the state. Thursday, I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings and Purple Heart Park in Ragley got a fresh supply of channel catfish. “Today we’re putting...
JENNINGS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana medical officials warn about rising RSV numbers

NEW ORLEANS — RSV numbers are on the rise in Louisiana. The virus is a respiratory disease that can be very harmful for young children. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show that numbers in the state have been rising steadily since the middle of the year. “RSV...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck

Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 20, 2022, soon before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland, Louisiana. Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

