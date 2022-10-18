Gulf Coast Sequestration to locate first hub of its kind in SW La. for storing carbon dioxide emissions

Read full article on original website
Halifax company looking at Louisiana for $55 million rare earth metals processing complex
Ucore Rare Metals Inc., a Halifax, Nova Scotia company, says it has signed a $9.6 million tax incentive deal with Louisiana Economic Development to bring a $55 million rare earth metals processing complex to the state. The location of the facility has yet to be determined. However, the company has...
More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials
Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
NOAA’s winter outlook: La Niña and South Louisiana
La Niña returns this winter for the third consecutive time, driving drier weather in South Louisiana.
St. Gabriel company receives $100M to build plant to manufacture material used in EV batteries
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - US Sen. Bill Cassidy announced companies in Louisiana will receive more than $300 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to bolster the nation’s battery manufacturing. He said $100 million of that will go to Mexichem Flour, Inc. (dba Koura) in St. Gabriel to build...
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife
Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate. Louisiana – On October 21, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana’s fourth straight month of record-breaking low unemployment rates. The unemployment rate is now 3.4%, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.
GMA Dave Trips: Crowley, the Rice Capital of the World
At the crossroads of LA 13 and Highway 90 lies the city of Crowley. At just 136 years old, Crowley is practically a teenager compared to other cities in our state.
American Press endorsements: Yes on Amendment 1; no position on No. 2
Louisiana voters on Nov. 8 are being asked to decide the fate of eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. Those amendments have been discussed by both the Public Affairs Research Council (PAR) and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL). PAR’s “Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments” doesn’t make...
After challenging growing season, Louisiana farmers now face disappointment at harvest
(10/19/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — To say 2022 has been a challenging year for Louisiana farmers would be an understatement. Back in the spring, as farmers prepared to plant their fields, they knew they would be facing hefty input costs. Prices for fertilizer, fuel and other items essential to growing crops had already been trending upward since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier.
Louisiana PSC approves new power deals for co-ops, siding against Entergy and Cleco
Over the objections of Louisiana’s electric monopolies, the state’s utility regulator approved two deals allowing two electric cooperatives procure their power from a Florida-based supplier, after getting it for decades from Cleco. The arrangements are among the first of their kind in Louisiana. The Public Service Commission’s vote...
Lake Charles Housing Authority to create plan for development of Dixy Drive, surrounding areas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. “The roof caved in four different places, so I lost everything,” Kimberly Trahan said. “I had a four-bedroom, and we lost everything. You know, we’re starting over.”. Trahan...
Jim Beam column: Insurance audit great guide
Anyone who buys or sells property insurance in Louisiana would get some valuable and helpful information by reading a special audit done by the state’s legislative auditor. Michael J. Waguespack and his staff have done another thorough job of tackling a difficult subject. In a letter to legislative leaders,...
LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - In an effort to get more people fishing, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is stocking ponds all over the state. Thursday, I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings and Purple Heart Park in Ragley got a fresh supply of channel catfish. “Today we’re putting...
Louisiana medical officials warn about rising RSV numbers
NEW ORLEANS — RSV numbers are on the rise in Louisiana. The virus is a respiratory disease that can be very harmful for young children. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show that numbers in the state have been rising steadily since the middle of the year. “RSV...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
Louisiana is full of historical sites, from run-down barns of long-forgotten farms to the beautiful buildings on the National Registry of Historic Places. A pair of filmmakers have taken their kayaks and a drone to the remnants of what was once a military fort, built to protect New Orleans from another military attack.
Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck
Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 20, 2022, soon before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland, Louisiana. Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
