ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Russia committed ‘vast majority’ of alleged war crimes in Ukraine: UN report

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THFHO_0idccJ2l00
Tatiana Alexeyevna, center, cries next to the coffin of her son Colonel Oleksiy Telizhenko, during his funeral in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. In March, Colonel Oleksiy was abducted by Russian soldiers from his home in Bucha, six months later his body was found with signals of torture buried in a forest not far away from his village. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A United Nations (U.N.) commission concluded numerous war crimes took place following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with most having been committed by Russian forces.

The commission announced the conclusion on Tuesday in a report submitted to the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, outlining an array of international humanitarian law violations ranging from torture to rape to summary executions.

“The impact of these violations on the civilian population in Ukraine is immense,” Erik Møse, the commission’s chairman, said in a statement. “The loss of lives is in the thousands. The destruction of infrastructure is devastating.”

The commission, which was established in March days after the invasion began, also indicated that Ukrainian forces at times committed international humanitarian law violations, including two incidents that the body said qualifies as war crimes.

Members of the commission traveled to Ukraine five times and visited 27 towns, interviewing 191 people and inspecting sites like mass graves and places of detention. The commission’s members alluded to its findings to the Human Rights Council last month.

The report — which focused on Ukraine’s Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions in the early weeks of the war — documents indiscriminate Russian attacks on populated Ukrainian areas and instances of Russian forces attacking civilians who were attempting to flee.

“These violations continue to have a devastating effect for victims and survivors,” the report states. “Significantly, victims emphasised the essential role of justice and accountability. In this regard, the Commission recommends enhanced coordination of international and national accountability efforts, to improve effectiveness and prevent harm to victims and witnesses.”

The allegations of war crimes align with President Biden, who has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to face trial. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pitched creating an ad hoc international tribunal to punish Russia.

“Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom,” Biden said in a statement earlier this month, after Russia launched a barrage of missiles that landed in Kyiv and other cities.

Commission members also suggested both Russia and Ukraine, to differing degrees, failed to protect civilians by locating military assets near densely populated areas.

That finding echoes the conclusions of Amnesty International in August, when it wrote that the Ukrainian military put civilians at risk by operating out of schools and hospitals.

The report caused an uproar among Ukrainian leaders, who argued it unfairly blamed Ukraine for Russia’s tactics. Amnesty stood by the report but issued a clarification that its findings did not justify Russian actions.

The U.N. commission will present its final findings, including recommendations for holding perpetrators accountable, in March to the body’s Human Rights Council.

The report submitted on Tuesday indicated that commission members will focus their remaining efforts on alleged forced transfers of Ukrainians to Russia and referendums held in four Ukrainian regions last month about Russia annexing the territory.

Those referendums were condemned by U.S. and Western officials as a sham orchestrated by the Kremlin, and residents’ supposed support prompted Russia to annex the regions shortly afterward.

The annexations marked an escalation in Putin’s months-long invasion of Ukraine.

Facing territorial losses from a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin also called up to 300,000 reservists to bolster Russian military efforts, threatened the West with nuclear weapons and launched increased missile strikes across Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup

A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Putin has a hit list, according to Russian state media mouthpiece

Russian President Vladimir Putin has crafted a hit list, according to his Russian state media mouthpiece. The Daily Beast cited the Russian show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov made it clear that things aren't going well with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now the leader is plotting revenge. Pro-Putin...
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Daily Mail

FSB reveals X-ray of '23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea bridge' as eight men are arrested and accused of helping Ukrainian spies carry out attack

The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
The Hill

The Hill

732K+
Followers
85K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy