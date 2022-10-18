ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Morning Journal

Shaw at Lorain football: Titans ride run game to 28-12 win over Cardinals

The rushing game for the Lorain Titans was potent in the team’s 28-12 win over Shaw on Oct. 21. The Cardinals couldn’t stop the Titans’ rushing attack all night long. For the game, Lorain rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns. John Salaman rushed for 130 yards by himself in the first quarter, and Jairo Williams carried the load after Salaman went down injured in the second quarter. The two backs combined for 291 yards and helped give the team some momentum before postseason play begins next week.
Morning Journal

Girls soccer: Open Door advances to district round for first time in school history

On a crisp, cool Oct. 19 night, Open Door’s girls soccer team etched its name into school history. After having their game against the Raiders moved from Columbia to Ely Stadium in Elyria, the Patriots got the goal from Bryn Baker when it mattered and great defensive play to win, 1-0 and move onto the district round for the first time in school history. They will next face Norwayne on Oct. 24.
ELYRIA, OH

