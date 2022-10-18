Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Elyria: LCCC hosts Silent Witness Exhibit about victims of domestic violence
Robin Nelson and her family of boys Gavin and Liam, and daughter, Brianna, of Elyria, had big plans for the summer. Having just celebrated July 4, Nelson and her children planned on finishing out the summer before school began in August. But all of that was cut short one fateful...
Morning Journal
Elyria vs. Midview volleyball: Middies end Pioneers’ season in first-round sweep
Defeating a team three time in a seasons is a tough task, especially with the way Elyria battled with Midview in its regular-season losses. In the first round of the Division I Grafton District tournament, the 23rd-seeded Middies job the done in three sets to end 27th seed Elyria’s season.
Morning Journal
Shaw at Lorain football: Titans ride run game to 28-12 win over Cardinals
The rushing game for the Lorain Titans was potent in the team’s 28-12 win over Shaw on Oct. 21. The Cardinals couldn’t stop the Titans’ rushing attack all night long. For the game, Lorain rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns. John Salaman rushed for 130 yards by himself in the first quarter, and Jairo Williams carried the load after Salaman went down injured in the second quarter. The two backs combined for 291 yards and helped give the team some momentum before postseason play begins next week.
Morning Journal
Girls soccer: Open Door advances to district round for first time in school history
On a crisp, cool Oct. 19 night, Open Door’s girls soccer team etched its name into school history. After having their game against the Raiders moved from Columbia to Ely Stadium in Elyria, the Patriots got the goal from Bryn Baker when it mattered and great defensive play to win, 1-0 and move onto the district round for the first time in school history. They will next face Norwayne on Oct. 24.
Morning Journal
Columbia vs. Firelands football: Raiders take double-overtime thriller, get to 10-0
With an outright LC8 Conference title on the line, the unbeaten Columbia Raiders looked to put on their best showing to date Oct. 21 against two-loss Firelands. In a thrilling ending, Columbia won, 29-28, in double overtime. Both teams scored in the first overtime, with Evan Tester taking the first...
Morning Journal
North Olmsted vs. Olmsted Falls volleyball: Bulldogs fend off feisty Eagles in three-set sweep
The SWC champion Olmsted Falls Bulldogs won by convincing numbers in a Division I sectional final over North Olmsted. But the No. 32 seed Eagles came to play with nothing to lose. The No. 2 seed Bulldogs didn’t play to perfection, but they took care of business on their home...
Morning Journal
Brookside vs. Clearview volleyball: Cardinals defeat game Clippers squad in sectional semifinal
Brookside hoped the third time wasn’t the charm when it took on Clearview at Gilmour Academy in a sectional semifinal on Oct. 19. The pair had met twice in the regular season with the Cardinals recording victories both times. The Clippers kept pace but were unable to take any...
