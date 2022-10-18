The rushing game for the Lorain Titans was potent in the team’s 28-12 win over Shaw on Oct. 21. The Cardinals couldn’t stop the Titans’ rushing attack all night long. For the game, Lorain rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns. John Salaman rushed for 130 yards by himself in the first quarter, and Jairo Williams carried the load after Salaman went down injured in the second quarter. The two backs combined for 291 yards and helped give the team some momentum before postseason play begins next week.

LORAIN, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO