Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Robert Ira Tadlock
Angier, NC: Mr. Robert Ira Tadlock, age 73, of Massengill Pond Road passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2022 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Graveside Services will be held 2:00PM – Friday, October 21, 2022 at Hodges Chapel Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Jack Robbins.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
jocoreport.com
Gary Alonzo Partin
Benson, NC: Mr. Gary Alonzo Partin, age 65, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Graveside Funeral Services will be 4:00PM-Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Benson, NC. Rev. Wanda Berrier will officiate. Gary was born in Harnett County, NC to the late Alonzo and...
jocoreport.com
Margaret Ann Pollock
Margaret Ann Pollock, 67, of Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Classic Care Assisted Living in Smithfield surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on May 7, 1955 to the late Aubrey Pollock and Margie Aycock Pollock. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Crawford; her brother, Billy Pollock; and her two sisters, Katie Radford and Virginia (Bunny) Price.
jocoreport.com
Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest
RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
jocoreport.com
James Burtchel Harper
Smithfield – James B. “Red” Harper, age 83, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Red was born on November 18, 1938 in Johnston County to the late Burtchel A. and Emma Spence Harper. Red’s first job was delivering groceries on his bicycle, and...
jocoreport.com
Connie Sue Green
Princeton – Connie Sue Parrish Green, age 59, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home. Born August 30, 1963 in Johnston County she was a daughter of the late Tink and Betty Sue Braswell Parrish. Connie enjoyed reading, spending time with her granddaughter and attending church on...
jocoreport.com
Sampson County Road To Close For Pipe Replacements
FAISON – A portion of Spencer Road in Sampson County will close for a couple of weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews replace drainage pipes. The section of roadway between N.C. 403 and Giddensville Road is scheduled to close on Monday, October 24, so crews can replace two failing crossline drainage pipes ahead of resurfacing Spencer Road. The work is expected to take two weeks to complete.
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Hosts Johnston County Open House For Proposed I-95 Improvements
MICRO – The N.C. Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to replace a trio of bridges spanning Interstate 95 in Micro, in Johnston County. The three bridges and highway exits that would be reconstructed to modern standards are:. Exit 101 (Pittman Road) Exit 102 (East...
jocoreport.com
Opinion: On Cheri Beasley, Brother Of Slain State Trooper Gets His Say
“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
jocoreport.com
James “Jimmy” Carlton Earp, Jr.
James Carlton “Jimmy” Earp, Jr., age 70, passed away October 20, 2022 at his home. Born June 19, 1952 in Wayne County he was a son of the late James C. and Ruby Rogers Earp, Sr. After proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force, the...
jocoreport.com
Wayne County Man Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions
GOLDSBORO – Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky $2 Quick Pick ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. He matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
jocoreport.com
Christopher Tucker
Christopher Michael Ray Tucker, age 38, of Clayton passed away on October 14, 2022. Born in Wake County on January 1, 1983, he was the son of Susan Futch Tucker and the late Willie Earl Tucker. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his god-parents, Randy and Loye Parrish; his brothers, Kevin and Mark Tucker; and his god-siblings Chas Oser, Burt Mederos, Jacob Parrish and Anna Parrish. Chris was also preceded in death by a god-sibling Jessica Parrish.
jocoreport.com
Central Baptist Church Hosts “Candy ‘N Cars”
DUNN – Central Baptist Church will host their annual Candy ‘N Cars event on Sunday, October 23rd from 6-8pm. Attenders of Central Baptist will line up around the parking lot to hand out candy as kids and families walk through dressed in costume. It’s a fun and safe way for your kids to trick or treat!
jocoreport.com
Sampson County Man Arrested On 125 Felony Charges
CLINTON – A Sampson County man is jailed under a $500,000 bond after his arrest on 125 felony charges. On July 20, 2022, investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding possible exploitation of a minor.
jocoreport.com
Police: Snatch & Grab Robbery Took Less Than 45 Seconds
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a snatch and grab robbery at a local business. The suspects were inside the business less than 45 seconds. On Monday, October 17th around 5:05pm, police said two men walked into Tommy Hilfiger at 1261 Outlet Center...
jocoreport.com
Suspect Eludes Authorities
PINE LEVEL – A brief manhunt Tuesday night was called off after a suspect who fled from a Johnston County State Trooper got away. Around 9:30pm, the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding on the Stevens Chapel Road exit off US 70 near Pine Level. The driver did not initially pull over. When he did stop, he fled from the car on foot.
jocoreport.com
90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools
WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
jocoreport.com
NCS Senior Commended In 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
SMITHFIELD – Amanda Thigpen, Principal at Neuse Charter School, has announced that Senior Megan Broadwell has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented...
Comments / 0