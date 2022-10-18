Read full article on original website
TinMan654
4d ago
wtf. why did they charge the mother. and to not let her be with her dying child SMH. is she not innocent until proven guilty.
wfxg.com
FIRST ON FOX54: Emails between case workers and nurses shed light on details leading up to child's death in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE DEATH OF SAMSON SCOTT, WHOSE PARENTS FOUND THE 6-MONTH-OLD UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR WATKINS STREET HOME. BUT, THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME THE PARENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF A CHILD. IN 2021, THEIR 1-YEAR-OLD SON, TRAVIS SCOTT DIED AFTER POLICE SAY THEY REPEATEDLY TURNED OFF THEIR SON’S VENTILATOR, AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS.
Parents of a 6-month-old who died were charged with the death of another child before
WJBF NewsChannel 6 learned this isn't the first time the couple has run into trouble with the law in connection with one of their children.
911 call details moments after 2-year-old pulled from pool
A newly-released 911 call outlines the moments after 2-year-old Justus Hyman was reportedly found in a pool at the home of a family friend.
McDuffie County Deputy not hurt after horrific crash, family searching for Good Samaritan
McDUFFIE COUTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A McDuffie County Deputy is breathing a sigh of relief today following a horrific crash. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of I-20. NewsChannel 6 has learned a commercial vehicle had broken down in the right, eastbound lane and McDuffie […]
WSFA
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia. The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez. Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell...
WOKV.com
Georgia lawn worker drowns after falling into pool, weighed down by leaf blower
Georgia lawn worker drowns after falling into pool, weighed down by leaf blower Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back on Oct. 19 when he was working in the Martinez neighborhood. (NCD)
WRDW-TV
One person dead in hit and run in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Grovetown Saturday morning. Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place. According to deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Mother arrested after 2-year-old boy drowns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 now has more information about the drowning death of a two-year-old Augusta boy. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of Merrimac Ave. shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive child. The incident report states that when deputies arrived, they found thirty-six-year-old Domonique Murray performing CPR on her son, Justus Hyman. Murray reportedly told deputies that Justus went outside without her knowledge and she later found him in the pool.
RCSO looking for missing woman last seen in September
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. According to RCSO, Tammy Ellen Rabun, 56, was last seen sometime between September 19th and September 23rd outside her residence on Fairview Avenue. Authorities say Rabun was reported missing on October 5th. Rabun has brown hair and green eyes, […]
wfxg.com
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
Lawn care worker drowns after falling in pool with backpack
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A lawn care worker is dead after falling into a pool while doing yard work. The incident happened Thursday morning in the West Lake Subdivision. According to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins, Keonte Alston stepped into the pool of a home where he was doing lawn maintenance. Authorities say Alston […]
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
wgac.com
Single Vehicle Fiery Wreck in Aiken Claims One Life Late Thursday Night
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a late-night fiery crash Thursday, just south of Aiken. The driver of a Toyota 4-door sedan lost control of the vehicle just before 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive. Authorities say the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, overturned, then hit a brick sign before bursting into flames.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl not seen in a week
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Azure Marie Akon Alverson was last seen October 11 on Dean Bridge Road in Richmond County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued...
WRDW-TV
Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a Martinez home. It happened Wednesday in the 3800 block of Honors Way, according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins. Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf...
“That’s when we seen everybody being poked up and stabbed” Youth ChalleNGe Academy participants sent home after multiple fights
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I was, yes I was scared,” said Mykel Jordan, participant of class #44, Youth ChalleNGe Academy. The Youth ChalleNGe Academy is a military-style program that takes in youth who are 16 to 18-years-old. Some are working towards their GEDs. The members of Fort Gordon’s class #44 say they were sent home after multiple […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
WRDW-TV
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
wgac.com
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
wfxg.com
Safe Homes offers assistance to victims of domestic violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Domestic abuse--it's a broad category that covers a range of situations. Sometimes small red flags can become serious over time, but it may be more difficult to end a relationship by the time those signs show up. Safe Homes Domestic Violence Center has been helping people...
