Rep. Ashley Hinson ‘feeling better’ after release from Cedar Rapids hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has issued a statement after being released from the hospital following treatment for a kidney infection.

Hinson was hospitalized for the infection Sunday night at MercyOne St. Lukes in Cedar Rapids . Tuesday morning, Hinson sent out a statement thanking well-wishers and expressing her excitement to get back on the campaign trail.

“I am grateful to everyone who has sent thoughts and prayers over the last few days. I am feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon. The doctors and nurses at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital have been incredible, and I want to thank each of them for their exceptional care.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson

Rep. Hinson, a Republican who was elected to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, is running against Democrat Liz Mathis in District 2, which was recently redrawn.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.