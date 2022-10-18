NEW YORK -- After a string of attacks in the subway system in just the past week, New York City and the state unveiled a new plan Saturday to fight crime on city transit.It includes surging more officers throughout the system.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the subway crime-fighting plan has three parts -- adding more cops, installing more cameras and placing those with mental health problems at psychiatric centers.Expect to see more uniformed officers patrolling subways on moving trains. That's a promise from the MTA, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD in response to subway riders who...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO