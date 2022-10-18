ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Watch Manchester United v Tottenham Premier League TV Channels and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United host Tottenham tomorrow night and heres all the details for where you can watch the game.

You can find all the details of where to watch tomorrow’s game in this article. Channels and live streams across multiple regions can be found below.

Back to back home games for Manchester United in the Premier League sees them welcome Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. A 0-0 draw against Newcastle United on Sunday kicked off the double header.

A disappointing result on Sunday saw United held to a goalless draw against Newcastle. A game that was not short of controversy with United having two disallowed goals as well as being denied a penalty.

Nevertheless United were not good enough on the day and failed to truly get on top of the game. The final third play saw United struggle to create in front of goal.

However there is no time for United to sit and think about the weekends draw. Instead a big game against Spurs awaits tomorrow.

Midweek games do not come very often in the Premier League, however with the World Cup fast approaching, fixtures have to be played.

Where to watch?

In the United Kingdom the game kicks off at the weird time of 8:15pm. It’s available to watch on Amazon Prime UK as well as Premier Sports 2.

In the United States the game kicks off at 3:15pm ET and is available to watch on Peacock. In India the game kicks off at 12:45am and is available to watch on Star Sports Network.

