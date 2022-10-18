The tragic death of five shooting victims in Raleigh should give us an extended pause. First, it should remind us of the immense value of life. For the ideologues, politics is and will remain the sole focus of the shooting. In fact, for many, frantic calls for gun control inevitably become the only solution. Yet, it’s hard to fathom that family breakdown and cultural decay are not playing a significant factor in mass shootings.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO