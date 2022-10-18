Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Beulah Peedin Lee
Smithfield – Beulah Peedin Lee, age 81 passed away Friday October 21, 2022 at her home in Smithfield. She was born in Johnston County on March 2, 1941 to the late Marion Peedin and Esther Creech Peedin. In addition to her mother and father, she is also preceded in...
jocoreport.com
Margaret Ann Pollock
Margaret Ann Pollock, 67, of Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Classic Care Assisted Living in Smithfield surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on May 7, 1955 to the late Aubrey Pollock and Margie Aycock Pollock. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Crawford; her brother, Billy Pollock; and her two sisters, Katie Radford and Virginia (Bunny) Price.
jocoreport.com
Connie Sue Green
Princeton – Connie Sue Parrish Green, age 59, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home. Born August 30, 1963 in Johnston County she was a daughter of the late Tink and Betty Sue Braswell Parrish. Connie enjoyed reading, spending time with her granddaughter and attending church on...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
jocoreport.com
James “Jimmy” Carlton Earp, Jr.
James Carlton “Jimmy” Earp, Jr., age 70, passed away October 20, 2022 at his home. Born June 19, 1952 in Wayne County he was a son of the late James C. and Ruby Rogers Earp, Sr. After proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force, the...
jocoreport.com
Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest
RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
jocoreport.com
Opinion: On Cheri Beasley, Brother Of Slain State Trooper Gets His Say
“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
jocoreport.com
Speeding Car Slams Into Johnston County Home
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A teenage driver was seriously injured late Friday night after his car slammed into a northern Johnston County Home. The accident happened just before midnight on Wake County Line Road. Initial reports indicate the young driver was traveling at speeds close to 100 mph when he...
jocoreport.com
Sampson County Road To Close For Pipe Replacements
FAISON – A portion of Spencer Road in Sampson County will close for a couple of weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews replace drainage pipes. The section of roadway between N.C. 403 and Giddensville Road is scheduled to close on Monday, October 24, so crews can replace two failing crossline drainage pipes ahead of resurfacing Spencer Road. The work is expected to take two weeks to complete.
jocoreport.com
Central Baptist Church Hosts “Candy ‘N Cars”
DUNN – Central Baptist Church will host their annual Candy ‘N Cars event on Sunday, October 23rd from 6-8pm. Attenders of Central Baptist will line up around the parking lot to hand out candy as kids and families walk through dressed in costume. It’s a fun and safe way for your kids to trick or treat!
jocoreport.com
Opinion: Mass Shootings And Valuing Human Life
The tragic death of five shooting victims in Raleigh should give us an extended pause. First, it should remind us of the immense value of life. For the ideologues, politics is and will remain the sole focus of the shooting. In fact, for many, frantic calls for gun control inevitably become the only solution. Yet, it’s hard to fathom that family breakdown and cultural decay are not playing a significant factor in mass shootings.
jocoreport.com
Wayne County Man Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions
GOLDSBORO – Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky $2 Quick Pick ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. He matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
jocoreport.com
90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools
WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
jocoreport.com
I-95 Reopens Following Three Vehicle Accident
BENSON – A three vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Benson just after 7:00am Saturday caused major traffic delays. The collision involved a tractor trailer, passenger car, and work van. The semi trailer came to rest on a concrete barrier in a work zone. The driver of the tractor...
jocoreport.com
Police: Snatch & Grab Robbery Took Less Than 45 Seconds
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a snatch and grab robbery at a local business. The suspects were inside the business less than 45 seconds. On Monday, October 17th around 5:05pm, police said two men walked into Tommy Hilfiger at 1261 Outlet Center...
jocoreport.com
NCS Senior Commended In 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
SMITHFIELD – Amanda Thigpen, Principal at Neuse Charter School, has announced that Senior Megan Broadwell has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented...
