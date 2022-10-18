Read full article on original website
Missing toddler’s family seen at bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing toddler caught on camera
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter. The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
