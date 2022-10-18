ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA



WSAV News 3

Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
FOX8 News

‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing toddler caught on camera

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter.  The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
