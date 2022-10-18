Small plane crashes in Mesa canal near Falcon Field Airport; FAA and NTSB investigating

A small plane crashed west of Greenfield and McKellips roads in Mesa on Tuesday morning

Aerial footage showed the plane landing in a canal near Falcon Field Airport.

Few details were available, but officials with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said that one person was in the plane and extracted themselves.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now investigating the crash. The FAA provided a statement that the two agencies would work closely together:

"A single-engine Cessna 177RG crashed into a canal near Falcon Field Airport in Mesa around 7:40 a.m. local time today," the statement read. "Only the pilot was on board."

The NTSB also told the Arizona Republic that they will work closely with the FAA to assess the significance of the damages to the aircraft to determine the extent of the NTSB investigation.

No other hazards or injuries were reported.

