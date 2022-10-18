Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
Lizzo’s Tour Glam Has Been A Nonstop Parade Of Bold, Colorful Looks
Lizzo’s The Special Tour has been nothing short of legendary for multiple reasons. You’ve likely seen some of the unforgettable moments circulating on the internet (like when she casually played a centuries-old crystal flute), inevitably noticing all of her glamorous stage looks along the way. Makeup artist Alexx Mayo has been on tour with the singer, documenting all of his artful creations on Instagram. While there have been a few classic glam moments sprinkled in (think winged eyeliner, nude lips, and soft, shimmery eyeshadow), Lizzo’s tour looks have been a rainbow of bold and beautiful colors — and they’re all worth saving as inspiration.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
thezoereport.com
This Trippy, Celeb-Favorite Manicure Is Back Again — But Not Without A Tasty Twist
Raise your hand if October feels like it’s gone by in about three days. In the blink of an eye, the month came and went, with just one week left ‘til Halloween night. But if you’ve yet to participate in any spooky season frivolities, there’s still plenty of time to make it happen — and your nails are an easy place to start. This week, Team TZR has fallen in love with every type of linear manicure, from colorful checkerboards to sleek diagonal French tips and swirl nails in moody shades. They’re the ultimate way to do minimalist nail art while keeping your look firmly on theme — whatever that might mean to you at the time.
thezoereport.com
Gen Z’s Favorite Bag Is Actually The Best, First Handbag Investment You Could Make
If you’re in the market for a new handbag but can’t decide which one to invest in, worry not. The beauty of today’s age is that companies are ruled by the data they gather to better understand their customers. How that’s mutually beneficial to the individual buyer is that this data, when it’s shared, serves as an indicator of what was favored, what (still) is favored, and what will be in the future — all important factors to consider when shopping. Rebag’s 2022 resale report does just that by providing shoppers with a list of entry-level designer bags one should invest in for 2023 — all are around or under the $3,000 mark.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Revive the Celebrity Blooper Reel in ‘Ticket to Paradise’
“Hot-take whiplash” is a side effect of reading headlines proclaiming that low box-office numbers are dooming the theatrical release so soon after headlines that announced cinema is back, baby! Whether streaming has killed theaters or audiences still crave the in-person experience is an ongoing debate, comparable to the endless conversation about whether the humble rom-com is dead or reborn. (Bros recently got caught in the middle of both heated discussions.)Enter George Clooney and Julia Roberts with their fifth movie together, which has already soared internationally. Ticket to Paradise offers a fun, if not familiar, narrative, bolstered by its famous leads...
thezoereport.com
These Indie Designers’ Tapestry Corsets Are What Baroque Dreams Are Made Of
Corset-style pieces have made a triumphant comeback in recent months. Blame it on the popularity of Bridgerton (and, of course, its Regency era-inspired costumes) or fashion’s shift to all things sexy, but the look is suddenly everywhere — just take a peek at the Spring/Summer 2023 runways of Prabal Gurung, Dilara Fındıkoğlu, and Versace. Dior’s latest runway show, too, sent a series of fitted tops down the catwalk credited to the maison’s latest muse: Catherine de' Medici, a French queen from the 16th century often credited for introducing the cinched-in style to her court. Meanwhile, outside the rarified world of high fashion, a growing cadre of independent corset designers is helping to evolve the look as well.
thezoereport.com
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Gave You Another Carrie Outfit To Obsess Over
The cast of And Just Like That... is current filming Season 2, so you already know it’s going to be a stylish affair. The behind-the-scenes photos are now rolling in, offering fans a sneak peek of the imitable outfits from the forthcoming episodes of the Sex and the City reboot. The most recent sighting from the set of And Just Like That... featured a pair of impossible-to-miss, pink satin pumps on Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw). She wore Roger Vivier’s classic I Love Vivier silhouette that features a unique design, which resembles the top of a heart — a signature for the label’s Creative Director Gherardo Felloni.
Julia Fox Shared Her Theory About Why Women Are Happier Living Without Men And She Mentioned "Booty Cracks"
Yep, that pretty much sums it up!
thezoereport.com
Maxwell Osborne’s anOnlyChild Makes Leftover Fabrics Feel So Luxurious
In the darkest lockdown-enforced days of 2020, designer Maxwell Osborne found himself at a loss trying to chart out his next move. As a co-founder of the celebrated streetwear brand Public School, which launched in 2008, he’d achieved great success by channeling the energy of the New York streets that raised him into garments. But then Broadway went dark, museums closed, and the events at which Osborne had his most stimulating conversations were canceled one by one — and then all at once — indefinitely. With so much less of his usual source material, not to mention less actual physical material (mills closed and various textile supply chains ground to a halt early in the pandemic), Osborne became intrigued by the idea of looking inward and making do with what he had — literally and figuratively. And thus, his new label anOnlyChild was born.
thezoereport.com
This Brow Pencil & Shaping Gel For Melanin Skin Transformed My Beauty Routine
In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, our writer is trying out the new Ami Colé On Point Precision Brow Pencil. As a beauty writer, I can talk to you all...
thezoereport.com
Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms
Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
thezoereport.com
Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection Dinner Was A Celebrity-Filled Affair
No other luxury label hosts fêtes quite like Chanel. To celebrate its new 1932 High Jewelry collection, the house threw an elegant dinner party in West Hollywood for a bevy of celebrities and tastemakers and ended the night with a performance by The Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Guests such as Lori Harvey, Marion Cotillard, Andra Day, and Jurnee Smollett trickled into The Lot at Formosa dressed in their finest pieces from the label and made way along the museum-like set-up of high jewelry displayed in a celestial setting.
thezoereport.com
Kendall Jenner’s Moon-Shaped Bag Is 30% Off At STAUD’s Sample Sale
Royals, celebrities, and fashion girls alike all love STAUD. If you, too, are a fan of the brand, you already know that it often hosts seasonal sale events on its site. Earlier this year, in April 2022, the label gave shoppers a chance to add new pieces to their spring/summer wardrobes, at a fraction of their original cost. Now, the brand is hosting another one of its epic discount events for fall. Per usual, the online sample sale is filled with next-level price cuts (up to 75% off!) and it also includes Kendall Jenner’s Moon STAUD bag at a major discount ($207, down from $295).
Comments / 0