Read full article on original website
Related
Plainview Woman Charged in 2021 Rochester Meth Sale
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Planview woman is facing a felony drug sale charge in connection to an alleged meth sale in Rochester last year. Prosecutors filed the charge against 20-year-old Dakota Kaeder Thursday. Court documents say she sold the meth to a criminal informant in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex in late December.
Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
Rochester Man Accused of Threating Kids, Store Clerk with Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felony threats charges for allegedly threatening three kids and a store clerk with a knife last month. Court documents filed Thursday also accuse 21-year-old Damien Rose of stealing a backpack from the three juveniles as well as sunglasses from a Rochester convenience store. The criminal complaint says on September 19 Rose went to the Apollo Superette at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 4th St. Southeast where a clerk saw him try on sunglasses and walk out of the store without paying for them around 5:30 p.m.
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
Injured Person ID’D in Thursday Morning Crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the identities of the people involved in a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester Thursday. The crash was reported around 9:45 AM after an SUV and a car collided on the southbound lanes of the highway...
KAAL-TV
Woman charged after allegedly throwing rock, breaking window of Rochester Transit bus
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a rock that damaged a window of a Rochester Transit bus. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, is charged with one count of felony first-degree damage to property over $1,000 and a felony interfering with the operation of a transit vehicle.
Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
KIMT
Two vehicles crashed on Highway 52 in Rochester Thursday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided Thursday morning on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:46 am south of Elton Hills Drive. One vehicle was a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by a 29-year-old Rochester female with a 9-year-old male passenger. The...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:46 a.m., a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser and a Volkswagen Jetta were both southbound on Highway 52 when both vehicles collided south of Elton Hills Dr. in Rochester.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man enters guilty plea for fleeing police, restitution for stolen property
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is seeking a plea deal after racking up several criminal charges in Olmsted and Dodge Counties. Daniel Hill, 41, entered a petition to plead guilty to fleeing police in a motor vehicle from Olmsted County and pay $70 in restitution for a charge of theft of motor fuel in Dodge County.
KIMT
Rochester man finally sentenced for Mower County drug possession
AUSTIN, Minn. – 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man if finally sentenced for a drug crime in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, was ordered Friday to spend five years on supervised probation and do 100 hours of community work service. Moss was arrested on...
Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
KIMT
Longtime Rochester Fire Captain Chuck Solseth dies
The Rochester Fire Department announced Friday that retired Fire Captain Chuck Solseth has died. He joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired Sept. 29, 2021 after a cancer diagnosis. You can read more below:
KIMT
Family Service Rochester Phone Outage
Rochester, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is experiencing a phone outage. It says it's worried that its clients clients are currently unable to contact them by either phone or email. Many of its older clients with disabilities depend upon Family Service Rochester for food and transportation services. If you're having...
KIMT
One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
KIMT
Northwood firefighters respond to metal structure blaze
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An overloaded electrical circuit is being blamed for a Thursday night fire in worth County. Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 4700 block of Jonquil Avenue around 11:41 pm. Crews arrived to see light smoke coming from a finished metal building. Firefighters...
Rochester House Goes All Out For Halloween With 110+ Inflatables In Their Yard
If you've been looking for the BEST decorated house in Rochester, Minnesota for Halloween, I found a place that already has over 100 inflatables in their yard! And they aren't done decorating. Check Out The Boyer Halloween Display in Rochester, Minnesota That Already Has Over 100 Inflatables Set Up!. I...
12 Unwritten Rules of Halloween in Rochester
So you've got your pumpkins, your costume is picked out, you have the candy, and you're all set for Halloween! Not so fast. Before everyone hits the streets in Rochester, MN for trick-or-treating there are some unwritten Halloween rules that we need to talk about. Some of these unwritten rules...
Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
Comments / 1