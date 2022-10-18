Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
NBC Sports
Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBC Sports
LeBron offers honest Lakers revelation after loss to Warriors
Opening the 2022-23 NBA season against the defending-champion Warriors was never going to be an easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James and Co. didn’t help their own cause on Tuesday night at Chase Center. The team’s 3-point shooting has been an issue dating back to...
The Warriors Put the NBA on Notice
Stephen Curry and Golden State cruised past LeBron James and the Lakers on opening night.
NBC Sports
Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
NBC Sports
Triston Casas has injury scare, MRI reveals no structural damage
After a disappointing 2022 Boston Red Sox season, the last thing the team needs is an injury to a player expected to help them bounce back in 2023. So when it was revealed Triston Casas has had a knee issue while playing in the Dominican Winter League, the Red Sox front office likely went into panic mode. Fortunately, it appears the injury is a false alarm for Boston's slugging first-base prospect.
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, Betting Line, Etc
The Miami Heat play host to the Boston Celtics Friday at FTX Arena
NBC Sports
Klay describes how Warriors' offense was inspired by Barça
Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of their coaching philosophy, Kerr also incorporated a wrinkle of an entirely different sport: soccer. After the...
Big News About Key Brooklyn Nets Player
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, Joe Harris said he will play in Friday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBC Sports
Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and the Denver Nuggets beat Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams’ first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Facing The Boston Celtics After Losing Them Last Year: `We Got Sent Home'
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics face off in a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals.
NBC Sports
Steph's funny response to waking up Canon on D-Lee's game-winner
Steph Curry isn't following Kawhi Leonard's path of not watching NBA games in their downtime. Curry was pumped for his brother-in-law and former Warriors teammate Damion Lee, whose off-balance shot near the baseline gave the Suns a two-point lead and helped seal the 107-105 win for the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens clears the air on Robert Williams' injury timeline
Will Robert Williams be back in action before Christmas?. The answer to that question remains unclear, especially in light of a recent report about the Boston Celtics big man. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared that Williams received a PRP injection Monday to promote healing in his surgically repaired knee and said Williams likely won't return until the "second half" of the regular season.
NBC Sports
Wiseman is first youngster to secure spot in Warriors' rotation
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors have on their roster three toddlers by NBA standards, and the least experienced among them has taken an early lead in the competition for playing time. One game into the season, James Wiseman has secured a spot in Golden State’s playing rotation. The...
