Freeze Warning in effect for eastern North Texas starting early Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A cold morning is on tap for Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s expected.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for eastern NTX from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. (The warning does not include the Metroplex at this time.)

Afternoon highs will gradually warm into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

Remember the cold front that brought rain, storms and falling temperatures on Sunday? With the front to our south, the flow pattern has now shifted from the north, giving way to some chilly morning and mild afternoons. So brace yourself!

Tuesday morning started the day mainly in the 40s. However, for Wednesday morning, a lot of North Texas will see and feel temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This will most likely be one of the coldest mornings we've seen in months (since March and April 2022 - so, since the spring).

(The average date of the first dip into the 30s for Dallas-Fort Worth is around November 2.)

Temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 30s. Be sure to protect the Three P's: pets, plants and people (elderly neighbors).

But high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon, then rebound into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

It will be warm and windy this weekend before some wet weather moves in early next week.