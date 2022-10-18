ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House Merge

In Sioux Falls two of our most popular destinations are coming together as one. However, they will remain at their current locations. Dakota News Now is reporting that the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium have unanimously voted to merge the two organizations. This merger is possible because...
Dust Off Your Blue Suede Shoes for This Great Fundraiser

Just last week, you helped us raise more than $306,000 during our annual Results/Townsquare Media Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, pushing our 15-year total to more than $4 million raised in the battle against pediatric cancer. You can still support the cause by texting CASTLE to 51555. Now there's another opportunity...
97.3 KKRC plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

