Gainesville, TX

KXII.com

Choctaw elders receive keys to their new homes

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Choctaw elders have a new place to call home sweet home. This was made possible through the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Independent Elder Housing program. “I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” said Hellen Pittman, who at the young age of 101 is elated to move into...
CALERA, OK
CBS DFW

Parents in Grapevine concerned about accused pedophile's arrest

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grapevine police have received calls from parents concerned their children could be additional abuse victims of a daycare employee who police in Southlake arrested last week. The families had children in Thaddaeus Davidson's classroom when he worked at Lionheart Academy. In a letter to parents the school said an internal investigation after Davidson's arrest turned up two suspected child abuse concerns that a school director had been made aware of but had not reported. The school fired the director after the discovery. It also found other incidents involving Davidson that it said staff should also have...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore’s Grace Center to open new shelter

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma, located in Ardmore, is planning to open a new shelter. Linda Heitman, Executive Director of Grace Center, said that with the homeless population growing, the shelter can’t come soon enough. “We are going to be creating an overnight emergency...
ARDMORE, OK
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Allegedly Kills Father-in-Law With Machete

A 28-year-old man from North Richland Hills is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife’s father repeatedly with a machete around the early hours of October 11, according to Bedford police. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, and his father-in-law, 41-year-old Jason Enos, reportedly got...
BEDFORD, TX
CBS DFW

'There's no accountability' for unsafe drivers on North Texas roadways

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police end search for critical missing teen

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
DENTON, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman adopts 10-year master plan

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman's city council approved plans for water infrastructure and a ten-year master plan for the city. The plan takes into account expected growth from Texas Instruments and Globitech expansions. Based on taxpayer feedback, the city plans to invest more into downtown over the next decade. "People want...
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed

MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
MANNSVILLE, OK
