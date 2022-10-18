Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Downtown Sherman revitalization program offers 25k to renovate historic building into barber school
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A grant from the city of Sherman is helping property owners turn a vacant building off Travis Street into a place full of buzz- a barbershop. “What I am envisioning is to show young men and women what true entrepreneurship can be in the barbering industry,” said Alejandro Rodriguez.
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
KXII.com
Texoma restaurant takes their ingredients to the State Fair of Texas for the first time
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - We are down to the last weekend to experience the State Fair of Texas this year, and one Texoma restaurant got to be a part of it for the first, and hopefully not the last, time. “We’ve had people tell us already we are their favorite,...
KXII.com
Choctaw elders receive keys to their new homes
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Choctaw elders have a new place to call home sweet home. This was made possible through the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Independent Elder Housing program. “I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” said Hellen Pittman, who at the young age of 101 is elated to move into...
Parents in Grapevine concerned about accused pedophile's arrest
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grapevine police have received calls from parents concerned their children could be additional abuse victims of a daycare employee who police in Southlake arrested last week. The families had children in Thaddaeus Davidson's classroom when he worked at Lionheart Academy. In a letter to parents the school said an internal investigation after Davidson's arrest turned up two suspected child abuse concerns that a school director had been made aware of but had not reported. The school fired the director after the discovery. It also found other incidents involving Davidson that it said staff should also have...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
KXII.com
Ardmore’s Grace Center to open new shelter
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma, located in Ardmore, is planning to open a new shelter. Linda Heitman, Executive Director of Grace Center, said that with the homeless population growing, the shelter can’t come soon enough. “We are going to be creating an overnight emergency...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Allegedly Kills Father-in-Law With Machete
A 28-year-old man from North Richland Hills is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife’s father repeatedly with a machete around the early hours of October 11, according to Bedford police. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, and his father-in-law, 41-year-old Jason Enos, reportedly got...
KXII.com
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman said her apartment is falling apart right before her eyes. A tearful Mallory Wilson said, “I am so miserable, they wouldn’t want to live, would they want to live like this?”. Wilson is in tears because her home is in shambles.
'There's no accountability' for unsafe drivers on North Texas roadways
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...
Denton police end search for critical missing teen
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
KTEN.com
Sherman adopts 10-year master plan
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman's city council approved plans for water infrastructure and a ten-year master plan for the city. The plan takes into account expected growth from Texas Instruments and Globitech expansions. Based on taxpayer feedback, the city plans to invest more into downtown over the next decade. "People want...
Uptick in sun glare-related crashes prompts North Texas police department to put out warning
CELINA, Texas — The Celina Police Department has noticed an uptick in traffic collisions because of blinding sun glare and as the seasons change. "A lot of it is going east-west," said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. "With the sun coming up in the morning and going down in the evening it just flips the script. Some people encounter that twice at day."
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
KTEN.com
Drone tracks Marshall County fugitive to rooftop hiding spot
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop led to a standoff in Marshall County overnight. Sheriff Donald Yow said Stephanie Stowe was driving the car and Zachary Jones, who was the passenger, would not tell deputies his real name. Jones resisted arrest and ran off. It turned out he...
Texas police officer struck, killed by passing vehicle while helping with DWI probe
CARROLLTON, Texas — A passing vehicle struck and killed a Texas police officer who was helping a colleague investigate a DWI incident, authorities said. According to KXAS and KTVT, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton. “We lost a beloved...
KXII.com
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
Lake Worth officers rescue woman being held captive by abuser, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
