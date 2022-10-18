ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers move up 2 spots in latest TD Wire NFL power rankings

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Just when everyone was ready to write off the Pittsburgh Steelers they go out and upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and find themselves just one game out of the top spot in the AFC North.

Is this team good? The next two weeks will tell the story but for now, the team is riding high after pulling things together and finding a way to gut out a win with a hobbled defense and a sudden change at quarterback.

This rally gave Pittsburgh a two-spot bump in the newest NFL power rankings from our friends at Touchdown Wire. Here is what they had to say about the team as they move the Steelers up to No. 20.

This sentence would have made no sense through most of the last two decades, but the Steelers were lucky to have faced Tom Brady with just about all of their starting secondary lost to injury. And after Kenny Pickett was ruled out due to a concussion, the Steelers were also fortunate to have Mitch Trubisky face a Buccaneers defense that has been less than spectacular this season. That was the source of Pittsburgh’s 20-18 win, and we’ll see if Mike Tomlin’s team can continue its rebound against the Dolphins next Sunday.

Despite how poorly the team played during its four-game losing streak the potential to be great has always been there. Beating the Bucs without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker T.J. Watt is a huge accomplishment. This week the team travels to Miami to take on the Dolphins as they prepare to get starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back and Pittsburgh has to turn back to Mitch Trubisky to lead the offense.

