Kaia Gerber Nails Mom Cindy Crawford's Sleek Red Carpet Style in Form-Fitting Gown

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
All eyes were on Kaia Gerber , who hit the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Sunday. Not only did the 21-year-old model look stunning in her form-fitting Alaïa outfit, but she reminded everyone of her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford .

Even though Crawford wasn’t at the event, it’s easy to see where Gerber gets her chic red-carpet style. Wearing a tight, sheer black turtleneck paired with a curve-hugging, deep-purple skirt, she looked every inch the superstar. Her hair was perfectly coiffed and framed her face while her makeup showed off a smoky eye and a soft lip color.

Kaia Gerber attends 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The choice of Alaïa as a designer possibly came from her mom, who has a long-running association with the brand. Crawford even wore one of their creations in the very first episode of MTV’s House of Style, the show she hosted for years between 1989 and 1997. “The very first one we shot, I’m wearing my own Azzedine [Alaïa] dress and leather jacket because we didn’t have a wardrobe, we didn’t have a stylist, we barely had hair and makeup,” Crawford told People in 2017. “It was a great vehicle for people to see my personality.”

This isn’t the first time Gerber has channeled her mom’s iconic supermodel looks . At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, her red Celine halter dress was a nod to two gowns Crawford had worn in the past. Crawford donned a Versace dress to the 1991 Oscars with a daring neckline, accompanied by then-husband Richard Gere. She also recreated that look for the 2018 Met Gala with a contemporary Versace number that sparkled from every angle. So it’s no surprise to see Gerber do it again on Sunday’s red carpet because she knows her mom has timeless taste.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

