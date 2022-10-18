Read full article on original website
AREA TRICK OR TREAT & HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES PLANNED
October 29 — Costume Parade & Judging – Parade line up at Antwerp Manor on Archer Dr. at 3:15 p.m. Parade will go through town to the Fire Department for the Costume Judging. Trick or Treat to follow, 5:00-6:30 p.m. Payne:. October 29 — Trick or Treat: 4:30-6:00...
Times-Bulletin
Big crowds turn out for fall festivals at fairgrounds
VAN WERT — Fall festivals in northwest Ohio don’t get much better than this past weekend’s convergence of three festivals in one location. The Apple Festival marked its 35th year at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The granddaddy of them all, this year, welcomed the Dairy Barn...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Greater Allen County Blues Society is holding a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lima Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North St., Lima. Lovers of the blues will get to enjoy live blues music while helping to foster a love of blues for the next generation. Anyone is welcome to attend.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
hometownstations.com
An explosion heard before fire destroys a south Lima house Saturday night
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire complete destroys a south Lima home late Saturday night. The Lima Fire department was called out to 786 S. Metcalf St. just after 11 p.m., after a neighbor heard an explosion and saw flames shooting from the home. Lima Fire called in Shawnee Township for mutual aid. The heat of the fire cause damage to homes on either side and the wall on the south side of the house was moved out about a foot and half. It is unknown if anybody was living there at the time. Fire investigators from Lima and Shawnee Township are looking into the cause. Fire crews were on scene for five hours. The home was completely destroyed and will have to be torn down.
WANE-TV
Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
Daily Standard
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
WOWO News
One person injured after vehicle drives into Waterloo home
WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after driving her vehicle into a home in Waterloo, Indiana. It started around 4:54 AM when officers with the Waterloo Marshal’s Department responded to the 300 block of West Union Street on a report of a vehicle driving into a home.
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box opens next week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be in operation in Ohio. The Safe Haven Baby Box program gives parents in crisis a last resort to anonymously give up their child without fear of repercussion instead of abusing or abandoning the baby somewhere unsafe. The...
Auglaize County receives $1 million housing grant
WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Development announced Friday that Auglaize County will receive $1 million in grant funds to improve housing. The grant is part of $20 million in total grant funds being dispersed to 28 communities across the state, according to a release from the department. The...
Times-Bulletin
Local man writes bipolar novel
VAN WERT — After dealing inwardly with a bipolar disorder for several years, Van Wert resident Steven Bigham decided to come out with his struggle. At first he admitted his problem to those close to him and then dealt with proper medication possibilities that finally resulted in emotional assistance. Finally, he started recording his feelings through a fictional novel which reflected his struggles.
For now, plan is to harvest and use herbicides to battle invasive weeds on Indian Lake
LEWISTOWN, Logan County — UPDATE @ 11:13 p.m. Harvesting and the use of herbicides will be the short-term plan to get control of invasive weeds that threaten to put an economic chokehold on the town that relies on Indian Lake. Hundreds turned out for Wednesday night’s public meeting at...
WANE-TV
Coldest night of fall tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures in Fort Wayne haven’t officially fallen into the 20s yet, but they’re forecast to reach that range by early morning, delivering us our coldest morning of the season to date. Thursday morning lows will be as low as the upper 20s...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
hometownstations.com
Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake
The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
sent-trib.com
Boy dies following Fulton County crash
DELTA — A Wauseon boy has died following a crash in York Township last week. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Ada woman killed in crash Wednesday
ADA — An Ada woman died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash. Trylbia Prater, 94, pulled her car out of a driveway going east onto state Route 235 into the path of Jessica Minner, 22, of London, whose car hit the woman at around 1:53 p.m, according to a media release. Prater was pronounced dead at the scene.
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
Coroner called to Shelby County crash scene
The crash was initially reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. at River Road near Sidney.
