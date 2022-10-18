ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

westbendnews.net

AREA TRICK OR TREAT & HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES PLANNED

October 29 — Costume Parade & Judging – Parade line up at Antwerp Manor on Archer Dr. at 3:15 p.m. Parade will go through town to the Fire Department for the Costume Judging. Trick or Treat to follow, 5:00-6:30 p.m. Payne:. October 29 — Trick or Treat: 4:30-6:00...
ANTWERP, OH
Times-Bulletin

Big crowds turn out for fall festivals at fairgrounds

VAN WERT — Fall festivals in northwest Ohio don’t get much better than this past weekend’s convergence of three festivals in one location. The Apple Festival marked its 35th year at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The granddaddy of them all, this year, welcomed the Dairy Barn...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The Greater Allen County Blues Society is holding a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lima Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North St., Lima. Lovers of the blues will get to enjoy live blues music while helping to foster a love of blues for the next generation. Anyone is welcome to attend.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

An explosion heard before fire destroys a south Lima house Saturday night

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire complete destroys a south Lima home late Saturday night. The Lima Fire department was called out to 786 S. Metcalf St. just after 11 p.m., after a neighbor heard an explosion and saw flames shooting from the home. Lima Fire called in Shawnee Township for mutual aid. The heat of the fire cause damage to homes on either side and the wall on the south side of the house was moved out about a foot and half. It is unknown if anybody was living there at the time. Fire investigators from Lima and Shawnee Township are looking into the cause. Fire crews were on scene for five hours. The home was completely destroyed and will have to be torn down.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Standard

Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?

ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
WOWO News

One person injured after vehicle drives into Waterloo home

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after driving her vehicle into a home in Waterloo, Indiana. It started around 4:54 AM when officers with the Waterloo Marshal’s Department responded to the 300 block of West Union Street on a report of a vehicle driving into a home.
WATERLOO, IN
cleveland19.com

Ohio’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box opens next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be in operation in Ohio. The Safe Haven Baby Box program gives parents in crisis a last resort to anonymously give up their child without fear of repercussion instead of abusing or abandoning the baby somewhere unsafe. The...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Auglaize County receives $1 million housing grant

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Development announced Friday that Auglaize County will receive $1 million in grant funds to improve housing. The grant is part of $20 million in total grant funds being dispersed to 28 communities across the state, according to a release from the department. The...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Local man writes bipolar novel

VAN WERT — After dealing inwardly with a bipolar disorder for several years, Van Wert resident Steven Bigham decided to come out with his struggle. At first he admitted his problem to those close to him and then dealt with proper medication possibilities that finally resulted in emotional assistance. Finally, he started recording his feelings through a fictional novel which reflected his struggles.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

Coldest night of fall tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures in Fort Wayne haven’t officially fallen into the 20s yet, but they’re forecast to reach that range by early morning, delivering us our coldest morning of the season to date. Thursday morning lows will be as low as the upper 20s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
sciotopost.com

Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake

The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
LEWISTOWN, OH
sent-trib.com

Boy dies following Fulton County crash

DELTA — A Wauseon boy has died following a crash in York Township last week. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Ada woman killed in crash Wednesday

ADA — An Ada woman died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash. Trylbia Prater, 94, pulled her car out of a driveway going east onto state Route 235 into the path of Jessica Minner, 22, of London, whose car hit the woman at around 1:53 p.m, according to a media release. Prater was pronounced dead at the scene.
ADA, OH

