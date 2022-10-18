ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Sheriff’s Arrest Report 10/14 – 10/20/22

Charles Jason Huskins, Pineola Street Burnsville, Nc 28714 Was Arrested For Felony Possession Methamphetamine On 10/15/22 $5,000.00 Secured Bond. Bo Odell Branch, Fruit Tree Lane Burnsville, Nc 28714 Was Arrested For Felony Maintain Vehicle Dwell, Felony Place Cs Possess Methamphetamine, Felony Sell Deliver Sch Ii Cs $50,000.00 Secured Bond. Orin...
BURNSVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm

GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC
my40.tv

Detention officers recognized for "heroic lifesaving actions" during overdose situation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several detention officers are being recognized for stepping into action during a dangerous situation that could have turned deadly. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says Detention Officers Sgt. Jimmy Brown, Sgt. Karen Lovelace, Sgt. Brandie Cole and Ofc. Theresa Snyder were each presented with a "Life Saving Award" on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in recognition of "outstanding and heroic lifesaving actions" they each took during overdose incidents just months ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
FRANKLIN, NC
my40.tv

Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
SYLVA, NC
WYFF4.com

Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
iheart.com

Theft Ring Total Increases, Massive Drug Bust in AVL, ACS Ready to Spend

(Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is facing charges in a big drug bust in north Asheville. Officers caught the 23-year-old man after he tried fleeing from his car on Tuesday. They allegedly seized 13 firearms, along with 400-pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and THC cartridges. The man was arrested on seven charges, but has since bonded out of jail.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Franklin announces next chief of police

Town Manager Amie Owens announced that Devin Holland will be appointed as Franklin’s next Chief of Police effective Dec. 1. Holland is currently serving as captain of patrol for the Town of Franklin. Soon-to-be Chief Holland is a veteran officer with over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, all of which has been with Franklin. He has served as patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and patrol captain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University and an associate degree in criminal justice from Southwestern Community College.
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
POLK COUNTY, NC

