WLOS.com
Pawn shop bust: Arrest warrants out for 14 people in alleged Buncombe Co. theft ring
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Arrest warrants have been served for the 14 people charged in an alleged organized theft ring operating out of a pawn shop in Arden. Following a weeks-long investigation, more than one dozen people are now charged with organized retail theft, a felony, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
my40.tv
Stolen goods identified in organized theft ring valued at $250K, sheriff's office says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 14 people in what it is calling an organized crime operation. The sheriff's office says they've recovered more than 4,000 items with a combined value of over $250,000. The operation was centered at Denny's Jewelry and...
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered in NC organized theft ring
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Arrest Report 10/14 – 10/20/22
Charles Jason Huskins, Pineola Street Burnsville, Nc 28714 Was Arrested For Felony Possession Methamphetamine On 10/15/22 $5,000.00 Secured Bond. Bo Odell Branch, Fruit Tree Lane Burnsville, Nc 28714 Was Arrested For Felony Maintain Vehicle Dwell, Felony Place Cs Possess Methamphetamine, Felony Sell Deliver Sch Ii Cs $50,000.00 Secured Bond. Orin...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on drug charges after police find more than 400 pounds of drugs, 13 firearms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man after finding more than a dozen firearms and 400 pounds of drugs. According to police, 23-year-old Matthew Lynn Goldsmith, Jr. was arrested near the 90 block of Edgewood Road at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in North Asheville.
my40.tv
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
my40.tv
Detention officers recognized for "heroic lifesaving actions" during overdose situation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several detention officers are being recognized for stepping into action during a dangerous situation that could have turned deadly. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says Detention Officers Sgt. Jimmy Brown, Sgt. Karen Lovelace, Sgt. Brandie Cole and Ofc. Theresa Snyder were each presented with a "Life Saving Award" on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in recognition of "outstanding and heroic lifesaving actions" they each took during overdose incidents just months ago.
my40.tv
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
my40.tv
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
my40.tv
Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
my40.tv
Hendersonville letter carrier possibly saves man's life after noticing mail left untouched
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being credited with possibly saving a Hendersonville man’s life after he noticed the man's mail went untouched for a day. “As a mail carrier, I feel like our relationship is strong in the community,” Joshua Smith...
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed; several deputies, officers put on leave, officials say
The coroner on Thursday released the name of a man killed in a shooting that put several Upstate deputies and officers on administrative leave. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said Thomas Christopher Wheeler, 26, of Easley, died in the Wednesday night shooting. SLED says the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and...
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
my40.tv
UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
iheart.com
Theft Ring Total Increases, Massive Drug Bust in AVL, ACS Ready to Spend
(Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is facing charges in a big drug bust in north Asheville. Officers caught the 23-year-old man after he tried fleeing from his car on Tuesday. They allegedly seized 13 firearms, along with 400-pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and THC cartridges. The man was arrested on seven charges, but has since bonded out of jail.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
Smoky Mountain News
Franklin announces next chief of police
Town Manager Amie Owens announced that Devin Holland will be appointed as Franklin’s next Chief of Police effective Dec. 1. Holland is currently serving as captain of patrol for the Town of Franklin. Soon-to-be Chief Holland is a veteran officer with over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, all of which has been with Franklin. He has served as patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and patrol captain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University and an associate degree in criminal justice from Southwestern Community College.
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
