Walton County, FL

Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge

By Kimber Collins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gdpz9_0idcYry500

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then crossed the lanes on Long Road and collided with the tree line.

2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office

FHP said the man died from his injuries.

No other information was released regarding the crash or medical response.

