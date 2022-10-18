Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night.
Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then crossed the lanes on Long Road and collided with the tree line.2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office
FHP said the man died from his injuries.
No other information was released regarding the crash or medical response.
