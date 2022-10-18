Read full article on original website
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer
Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, ends up in the hospital battling COVID-19 after somehow getting exposed during 'Sister Wives' Season 17. Here's what we know.
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
Grazia
Love Is Blind: Who Is Cole Barnett?
Contains spoilers for the first four episodes of Love Is Blind, season three. Series three of Love Is Blind may have only just appeared on Netflix, but already fans have found their favourites (Alexa and Brennon obviously)… and their least favourites. And unfortunately, it looks like viewers have put Cole Barnett firmly in the latter category, despite only four episodes having been released.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Revive the Celebrity Blooper Reel in ‘Ticket to Paradise’
“Hot-take whiplash” is a side effect of reading headlines proclaiming that low box-office numbers are dooming the theatrical release so soon after headlines that announced cinema is back, baby! Whether streaming has killed theaters or audiences still crave the in-person experience is an ongoing debate, comparable to the endless conversation about whether the humble rom-com is dead or reborn. (Bros recently got caught in the middle of both heated discussions.)Enter George Clooney and Julia Roberts with their fifth movie together, which has already soared internationally. Ticket to Paradise offers a fun, if not familiar, narrative, bolstered by its famous leads...
Grazia
Are You Hot? The Noughties Reality Show That You Won’t Believe Existed
Trigger warning: contains problematic language around weight and appearance. 1: You get utterly consumed by the drama/people/storylines, you can't think of anything else and the show becomes the centre of your universe. 2: You accept that it's totally trash TV but you will devote time out of your schedule to...
