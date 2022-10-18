BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Idaho mountains for the first time this season. Is it unusual? No. Is it needed? Yes. Our water tank is running on low and now it appears the pattern is changing for the better. A series of storms are poised to move into the state over the next week thanks to high pressure finally giving way to an active Jet Stream.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO