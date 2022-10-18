Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
US forest service worker arrested for planned burn in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in rural, conservative eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
Opinion: Idaho congressional delegation votes against interests of Idahoans
In the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year, $350 billion was set aside for state and local governments to use at their discretion. Idaho received $1.89 billion. Why is Idaho accepting federal funds? Idaho hates anything federal. Gov. Little stated “rejecting the funds is not the right...
Idaho Fish and Game asks public to help reduce license fraud
Each year, conservation officers throughout Idaho investigate license fraud and hold violators accountable, but license fraud cases can be very difficult to detect. The price difference between a resident sportsman’s package and the non-resident equivalent in licenses, tags and permits is close to $2,000, which makes falsifying residency appealing to those wanting the benefits.
'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
Fish and Game seek help from irrigators
Irrigators who divert water from rivers and streams are asked to call the Idaho Fish and Game Department a few days before they turn off their irrigation water this fall. Employees in the department’s screen program can be reached at 208-756-6022.
One more day of sunshine before a wet weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High pressure will bring out sunshine and above-average temperatures in the Treasure Valley today, but a trough of low pressure is set to cool down the region and bring on precipitation by tomorrow. Some clouds will roll in this evening, but the bulk of low...
We have rain and snow in the weekend forecast
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Idaho mountains for the first time this season. Is it unusual? No. Is it needed? Yes. Our water tank is running on low and now it appears the pattern is changing for the better. A series of storms are poised to move into the state over the next week thanks to high pressure finally giving way to an active Jet Stream.
