Ohio State

Bill Johnson
4d ago

She needs to stay out of the casinos. You can catch her many times at MGM. She can do what she wants but it's not a good look. She should at least go to Erie where she might not be recognized.

Vice

Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.

Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
lootpress.com

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 3, 2022, Burton sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg. Burton admitted to conspiring with others to complete numerous drug transactions in the Parkersburg area between April 2022 and September 2022. Burton further admitted to using other individuals to sell drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” during this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering

All the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling party in Ohio is appealing for absolute power to rig federal elections in the state. Ohio Republicans want the Ohio Supreme Court removed as an arbiter of constitutional compliance for congressional district maps that break all the rules of fairness. They don’t give a damn […] The post Ohio GOP leaders push U.S. Supreme Court to give them free rein to rig elections with gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Supreme Court sides with Cedar Point in 2020 season pass case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Cedar Point does not have to refund season pass holders for COVID-19-related park shutdowns in 2020. In a unanimous decision, the court determined the two-month shutdown was beyond Cedar Fair's control and did not constitute breach of contract. The decision overturns an April ruling in the Toledo-based Sixth District Court of Appeals.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

75 names sent to prosecutors for potential Ohio voter fraud

(The Center Square) – The number of people referred for prosecution for alleged voter fraud during the 2022 election continues to grow. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the names of 75 additional people have been sent to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for additional investigation and possible prosecution.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets

This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

