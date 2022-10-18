Read full article on original website
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Woman cited for tossing coffee at Camp Hill Starbucks baristas: police
A 34-year-old woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after police said she threw coffee at employees at a Starbucks in Camp Hill. Police were called to the Giant Food Store on Trindle Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday for an active disturbance, Camp Hill police said. The responding...
Harrisburg-area Outback Steakhouse has new co-owner
The Outback Steakhouse in Susquehanna Township has a new proprietor. Bradley Wainwright became the proprietor of the restaurant at 3527 Union Deposit Road on Sept. 26. Wainwright said that as a proprietor he is a 10 % owner. Outback also refers to its proprietors as managing partners. The proprietorship lasts for five years, he said. The previous proprietor moved out of state.
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
Rating local diners
One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot shared by two winning tickets
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery tickets from the Thursday, Oct. 20, drawing will split the jackpot prize of $200,000, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Dauphin and Lawrence counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five...
Flavorful sea bass cakes from Greystone Public House wow diners: Best Eats
The original stone building at Greystone Public House was built in 1798 by Godfrey Fritchey, one of Harrisburg’s earliest settlers. Fritchey was born in Schoenlinder, Germany, near Dresden, in 1755. In 1783, he traveled with a companion to America, fully intending to return home. However, he never left.
‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
New store sells luxury outdoor kitchen items including grills and smokers
A new store selling grills and other outdoor kitchen items has opened in York County. Outdoor American Kitchens has opened at 322 Industrial Road in Springfield Township, York County near Glen Rock. The store sells high-end outdoor kitchen grills, smokers, outdoor kitchen islands, refrigerators, drawers and doors. The store also...
Halloween events to enjoy this weekend in South Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner, and South Central Pennsylvania has geared up for spooky season. Here are three events to get yourself into the Halloween spirit this weekend:. Famous magician, David Caserta, will give guests a night of mind-blowing magic the whole family can enjoy....
Women’s clothing retailer to open next month at Park City Center
Another clothing store is coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster. is coming to the mall and that the store will be located in the JCPenney wing of the shopping center. The store will be located next to Books-A-Million. The women’s clothing retailer has several stores in Pennsylvania and...
Harrisburg’s annual holiday parade will have the theme “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. Cargill Holiday Parade 2022 will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Front and Market streets then moves on Market Street, onto Second Street, North Street, Front Street and ends where it began. Afterward, Santa will meet visitors at Strawberry Square with free hot chocolate and cookies, while supplies last.
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
This is West Virginia’s favorite fast food restaurant
A recent study determined the best and worst-rated fast food in every state. Here's West Virginia's.
Country Cupboard Express open for business
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15. But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express. "This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide...
Serial armed robber targets York businesses
YORK, Pa. — A serial armed robber is targeting businesses in York and has threatened to kill people, police say. The robber has held up at least five businesses – including convenience stores, restaurants and bodegas – between early January and two weeks ago. Police said the...
Pennsylvania’s Favorite Dessert Might Surprise You
Pennsylvania has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Keystone State’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families
RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg will hold its 2022 Cargill Holiday Parade themed “A Very Vibrant Holiday” on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the city’s website. The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will feature giant balloons, marching bands, dance teams, floats, characters,...
