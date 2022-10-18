ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

Harrisburg-area Outback Steakhouse has new co-owner

The Outback Steakhouse in Susquehanna Township has a new proprietor. Bradley Wainwright became the proprietor of the restaurant at 3527 Union Deposit Road on Sept. 26. Wainwright said that as a proprietor he is a 10 % owner. Outback also refers to its proprietors as managing partners. The proprietorship lasts for five years, he said. The previous proprietor moved out of state.
HARRISBURG, PA
etownian.com

Rating local diners

One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot shared by two winning tickets

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery tickets from the Thursday, Oct. 20, drawing will split the jackpot prize of $200,000, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Dauphin and Lawrence counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Halloween events to enjoy this weekend in South Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner, and South Central Pennsylvania has geared up for spooky season. Here are three events to get yourself into the Halloween spirit this weekend:. Famous magician, David Caserta, will give guests a night of mind-blowing magic the whole family can enjoy....
COLUMBIA, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg Holiday Parade 2022 date and theme announced

Harrisburg’s annual holiday parade will have the theme “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. Cargill Holiday Parade 2022 will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Front and Market streets then moves on Market Street, onto Second Street, North Street, Front Street and ends where it began. Afterward, Santa will meet visitors at Strawberry Square with free hot chocolate and cookies, while supplies last.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.

During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newswatch 16

Country Cupboard Express open for business

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15. But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express. "This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide...
LEWISBURG, PA
WGAL

Serial armed robber targets York businesses

YORK, Pa. — A serial armed robber is targeting businesses in York and has threatened to kill people, police say. The robber has held up at least five businesses – including convenience stores, restaurants and bodegas – between early January and two weeks ago. Police said the...
YORK, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania’s Favorite Dessert Might Surprise You

Pennsylvania has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Keystone State’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families

RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2022 Harrisburg holiday parade plans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg will hold its 2022 Cargill Holiday Parade themed “A Very Vibrant Holiday” on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the city’s website. The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will feature giant balloons, marching bands, dance teams, floats, characters,...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

