Bellingham, WA

Man who died in Sunday shooting identified as Bellingham resident

By Jack Belcher
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

Isaiah J. Mayshack, 31 of Bellingham, died at the hospital after a Sunday, Oct. 16 , shooting in Bellingham’s Roosevelt neighborhood, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

He was one of two men injured after a man called 911 from the 2300 block of Valencia to report he had been shot and needed help, according to earlier reporting in The Bellingham Herald.

The other shooting victim, 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to an earlier news release.

While officers were helping the man on Valencia, St. Joseph hospital called to report a man, later identified as Mayshack, had been dropped off at the Emergency Department with gunshot wounds.

“Detectives are continuing their investigation into this incident,” Murphy wrote in an email to The Herald Monday, Oct. 17.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to use the tip line at www.cob.org/tips or call 360-776-8611.

