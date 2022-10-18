He’s the kind of guy you probably wouldn’t set up on a date with your sister, but you’d jump at the chance to spend a night out on the town with him. He’s a man of bohemian culture, accustomed to champagne in the morning, martinis in the afternoon and a fine dollop of caviar whenever the whim hits him. He is a smokes-cigarettes-in-bed, new-girlfriend-every-night, can’t-help-but-love-him character right out of a French soap opera.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO