BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
WYFF4.com
'We're right at the finish line': Greenville Artist picks up the pieces after devastating fire
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate artist is picking up the pieces after his new art studio in the West End burned down. Longtime artist Joseph Bradley has always wanted to own a studio. "It's been a long time and certainly, it has been a dream of mine to have...
deltanews.tv
Sea of Blue
Greenville's streets were covered in blue Tuesday night to honor fallen officer, Myiesha Stewart. More details are in the story.
greenvillejournal.com
Scoundrel from chef Joe Cash brings the allure of French high-living to Greenville
He’s the kind of guy you probably wouldn’t set up on a date with your sister, but you’d jump at the chance to spend a night out on the town with him. He’s a man of bohemian culture, accustomed to champagne in the morning, martinis in the afternoon and a fine dollop of caviar whenever the whim hits him. He is a smokes-cigarettes-in-bed, new-girlfriend-every-night, can’t-help-but-love-him character right out of a French soap opera.
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
Fundraiser to be held this weekend for fallen Deputy
Months after the death of an Upstate deputy, the community continues to rally around his family. Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge was shot and killed in the line of duty over the summer.
WYFF4.com
Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Clinton’s Rhythm on the Rails and plenty of BBQ this weekend
Clinton, South Carolina – Rhythm on the Rails returns this weekend to Clinton, and among the highlights is the Purple Masquerade Tribute Band. “It’s one of those situations where he looks like Prince and he sounds like Prince,” said Main Street Clinton manager Joe Timmons. “When he performed in Lancaster once, I think some of the audience might have thought Prince was alive after all.”
Greenville seeing improvements with changes to Augusta Street
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — In March, the city of Greenville reduced the number of lanes on Augusta Street in an effort to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians. The “road diet” was designed to cut the four-lane street to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a turning lane in the middle. […]
FOX Carolina
Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials rescued two workers trapped at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning. The two contract construction workers were trapped when the walls of a trench collapsed at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
WYFF4.com
2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
Let’s Eat at Pizza and Then Some in Belton
If you're looking for pizza plus a few more options for lunch or dinner Pizza and Then Some in Belton is just that.
generalaviationnews.com
Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in
The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville Planning Commission approves several annexations, affordable housing and multi-family developments
Greenville Planning Commission approved several annexations, multi-family developments and subdivisions during its October meeting. Approved: Multi-family development on N. Pleasantburg Drive and Lowndes Hill Road. A multi-family development on 432 Pleasantburg Dr. with adjacent parcels on Lowndes Hill. Rd was approved. The development was approved to include 209 units on...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Bank of America Fall of Greenville
The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi was held Oct. 14-16 in downtown Greenville. The annual festival featured over 80 bands on six stages as well as food from more than 50 restaurants and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors. Photos provided by city of Greenville and Sherry Jackson.
WYFF4.com
Preserving holy ground: Upstate church founded by freed slaves now a historical site
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A historic church has been permanently protected. Soapstone Church was established in 1865 and will now live on as a historical site and a working church still helping the community. "I call it God's little holy place," 80-year-old Mable Owens Clarke said as she stood...
Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking. According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat. The victim told […]
