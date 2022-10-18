Read full article on original website
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon
Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
New Permanent Costco Closure Announced
The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren blast the $25 billion merger between grocers Kroger and Albertsons, one calling it an 'absolute disaster' for consumers
The merger would create one of the largest grocery store chains in the US — combined, the Kroger and Albertsons operate 4,996 stores nationwide.
Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo
Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
Factbox-Kroger-Albertsons merger to bring Fred Meyer, Safeway under one roof
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co ( ) said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc ( ) in a $24.6 billion transaction, in one of the biggest deals in the U.S. retail landscape in recent years. read more.
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’
Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
Walmart tips employees want customers to know
Walmart is one of those retail general stores that many Americans know about. You may have driven by a Walmart, had one built near where you work or live, and likely shopped at Walmart. There are some hidden secrets to Walmart that you might not know about. These gems will make your shopping experience more helpful, save you time and potentially save you money.
Costco moved up, Amazon dropped off: These are the 10 best employers in the world for 2022
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
Shuttered businesses, canceled warehouses and hiring freezes: Amazon is having a wave of frugality under CEO Andy Jassy
With three quarters in the books, it's clear that 2022 for Amazon looks very different than the company's first quarter-century as a public company. CEO Andy Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos in mid-2021, is implementing numerous cost cuts at a time when Wall Street is showing little appetite for risk.
Costco CFO Reveals Inevitable Change to the Retailer's Beloved Membership
It could go into effect as early as January 2023.
Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of employees
As economic uncertainty grows, Microsoft is the latest large technology firm to announce layoffs. Bloomberg says that at the completion of its fiscal year (on June 30), the Redmond company is "realigning business areas and responsibilities," despite plans to increase employment in the coming months.
