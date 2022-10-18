ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
The Verge

Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon

Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

New Permanent Costco Closure Announced

The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
DoYouRemember?

Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo

Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PYMNTS

Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’

Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
Jenn Leach

Walmart tips employees want customers to know

Walmart is one of those retail general stores that many Americans know about. You may have driven by a Walmart, had one built near where you work or live, and likely shopped at Walmart. There are some hidden secrets to Walmart that you might not know about. These gems will make your shopping experience more helpful, save you time and potentially save you money.
Entrepreneur's Journal

Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of employees

As economic uncertainty grows, Microsoft is the latest large technology firm to announce layoffs. Bloomberg says that at the completion of its fiscal year (on June 30), the Redmond company is "realigning business areas and responsibilities," despite plans to increase employment in the coming months.

