8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Climb
Stocks closed lower Wednesday as rising government bond yields offset a round of well-received corporate earnings reports. For Stocks, the Midterms May Not Matter. Here's Why That's A Good Thing. On the earnings front, Netflix (NFLX) stock rallied 13.1% after the streaming giant unveiled better-than-expected third-quarter results and gave details...
Stocks lose ground as more earnings reports roll in; yields rise
A broad slide on Wall Street reversed two days of gains for stocks Wednesday, as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. The pullback came as investors reviewed a mix of quarterly reports from several companies. Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply...
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks closed broadly higher again on Wall Street Tuesday, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
US stocks snap 2-day win streak as investors digest surging bond yields ahead of more high-profile earnings
US stocks snapped a two-day win streak on Wednesday despite solid corporate earnings reports. The decline came as bond yields surged, with the 10-year US Treasury yield jumping to its highest level since 2007. Third-quarter corporate earnings from Netflix, United Airlines, and Intuitive Surgical beat analyst estimates. US stocks fell...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
Stocks give up an early gain and close lower on Wall Street
Stocks gave up an early gain and closed lower on Wall Street as markets continue an unsteady search for direction
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Thursday saw 177 companies set new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Mobilicom MOB was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Unity Biotechnology UBX shares traded down 835.11% to reach its 52-week low,...
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as markets bet on more rate hikes
Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march...
