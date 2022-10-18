ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
KTVZ

Apple’s industrial design chief to depart company three years after Jony Ive

Apple’s industrial design chief who most recently oversaw the design of products including the iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac computers is leaving the company. Evans Hankey was one of two people promoted to oversee the design team after the departure of Apple’s longtime product designer, Jony Ive, in June 2019. Apple told CNN that Hankey will remain at the company for a temporary period.

