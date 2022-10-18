Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Taiwan’s Rainbow Village artworks lost amid renovation
Taiwan is finally opening to visitors this month, but travelers hoping to head to one colorful landmark might find themselves disappointed. “Rainbow Village” in the central city of Taichung has emerged as an Instagram favorite in recent years when the veteran soldiers’ accommodation was spared demolition after an elderly artist covered its walls with bright murals.
Amazon will use Hawaiian Airlines to operate cargo planes
HONOLULU (AP) — Amazon is tapping Hawaiian Airlines to fly a fleet of cargo planes starting next fall. Under the deal announced Friday, Amazon could wind up owning up to 15% of the airline company. The airline’s parent company says the agreement will cover 10 Airbus A330 jets at first, and it could be expanded depending on Amazon’s future business needs. Hawaiian says it won’t use any of its current planes for Amazon flight. Instead, Amazon’s air division will lease planes that are being converted from passenger jets to freighters. Hawaiian Airlines CEO says the deal will help the airline grow its business and diversify.
Virgin Boeing 747 to launch rocket into space
At the far southwestern tip of England, dangling into the Atlantic, the remote region of Cornwall rarely feels like the center of the world. But recently locals have been feeling tantalizingly close as they’ve watched a very special plane fly low overhead, taking off from the runway at little Newquay Airport — the 29th biggest airport in the UK — and circling the skies above the coast before touching back down.
Artifacts seized from US art dealer among 307 treasures returned to India
The US has returned 307 looted treasures to India as part of a 15-year investigation into international trafficking networks, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced Monday. More than three-quarters of the repatriated items, which have an estimated value of over $4 million, are linked to the disgraced New York...
