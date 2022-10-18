Read full article on original website
Fed's Daly: Want to step down from 75 bps increments
The U.S. central bank should avoid putting the U.S. economy into an "unforced downturn" by overtightening, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Friday, adding that the Fed is nearing a point where it should slow rate hikes. Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank should...
Instacart pulls IPO on volatile market conditions - sources
Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Oct 20 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip, dollar surges as U.S. yields march on
U.S. Treasury yields held near multiyear highs on Friday, with markets seeing no end to tightening from the Federal Reserve, causing shares to slip and the dollar to strengthen, particularly on the yen, against which it hit a new 32 year top. SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields...
ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
HCA Healthcare profit beats estimates as labor costs ease
HCA Healthcare Inc on Friday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as the hospital operator benefited from easing labor costs offsetting the impact of reduced COVID-19 admissions. Compares with estimates, adds details, background. Oct 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Friday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as...
U.S. FY 2022 budget deficit halves to $1.375 trln despite student loan costs
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday reported that its fiscal 2022 budget deficit plunged by half from a year earlier to $1.375 trillion, due to fading COVID-19 relief spending and record revenues fueled by a hot economy, but student loan forgiveness costs limited the reduction. The...
Par Petroleum (PARR) Surges 11.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Par Petroleum (PARR) shares soared 11.1% in the last trading session to close at $22.09. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks. Par Pacific Holdings stock extended...
Is It Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) hasn't defied this year's bear market. In fact, the leader in robotic surgery has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. Intuitive has dropped almost 40% while the benchmark index has declined 21%. Why the pessimism about this innovative growth stock? The pandemic pushed hospitals to focus on...
Japan's Sept core consumer prices up 3.0% yr/yr
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast. For...
Can Gildan (GIL) Climb 32% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $30.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $39.71 indicates a potential upside of 31.8%.
No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 630 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,280-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Friday. The global forecast for the...
Foxconn says production normal at iPhone plant in China despite COVID curbs
Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn 2317.TW said on Friday production at its largest iPhone factory remains normal, despite tightening COVID-19 restrictions at the plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou this week. Recasts to cite Foxconn notice and response, adds COVID details. Oct 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn 2317.TWsaid...
HCA Healthcare profit halves on sales of hospitals last year
HCA Healthcare Inc on Friday posted a quarterly profit that halved from the corresponding period last year when the hospital operator had benefited from sales of four hospitals in Georgia. Oct 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Friday posted a quarterly profit that halved from the corresponding period...
American Express Down 5%, Despite Stronger Earnings
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning, despite stronger earnings that beat estimates and revenue gained 24 percent for the third quarter, compared to the prior year. The shares have been sliding since October 18 and touched a year-to-date low today.
Veris Residential Climbs 20% On Acquisition Proposal
(RTTNews) - Shares of real estate investment trust Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) are up more than 20% Friday morning after the company confirmed that it received proposal from one of its largest shareholders, Kushner Companies to externally manage or acquire Veris for $16.00 per share. The proposed purchase price is...
AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending
American Express said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. Adds financial details, CEO quote. Oct 21 (Reuters) - American Express AXP.N said on Friday its third-quarter profit had...
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/21/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. BCB BANCORP INC (BCBP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry....
UAW wants U.S. to bar loans, subsidies for Hyundai over workplace issues
The United Auto Workers union on Friday called on the Biden administration not to award any subsidies, loans or other taxpayer support until Hyundai Motor agrees to address workplace issues. Oct 21 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union on Friday called on the Biden administration not to award any...
Veris Residential surges after hostile bid from Kushner Cos
Shares of Veris Residential Inc jumped nearly 20% in early trade on Friday after a real estate firm run by businessman Jared Kushner's family made a hostile $16-per-share takeover offer following several rebuffed approaches. Oct 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Veris Residential Inc VRE.N jumped nearly 20% in early trade...
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher After Seeing Early Volatility
(RTTNews) - After seeing significant volatility early in the session, stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages have all shown strong moves to the upside, offsetting the losses posted in the two previous sessions. In recent trading, the major averages...
