ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside As Treasury Yields Continue To Surge
(RTTNews) - Following the notable downturn seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 225 points. A continued...
Is It Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) hasn't defied this year's bear market. In fact, the leader in robotic surgery has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. Intuitive has dropped almost 40% while the benchmark index has declined 21%. Why the pessimism about this innovative growth stock? The pandemic pushed hospitals to focus on...
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher After Seeing Early Volatility
(RTTNews) - After seeing significant volatility early in the session, stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages have all shown strong moves to the upside, offsetting the losses posted in the two previous sessions. In recent trading, the major averages...
Veris Residential Climbs 20% On Acquisition Proposal
(RTTNews) - Shares of real estate investment trust Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) are up more than 20% Friday morning after the company confirmed that it received proposal from one of its largest shareholders, Kushner Companies to externally manage or acquire Veris for $16.00 per share. The proposed purchase price is...
AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending
American Express said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. Adds financial details, CEO quote. Oct 21 (Reuters) - American Express AXP.N said on Friday its third-quarter profit had...
No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 630 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,280-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Friday. The global forecast for the...
Instacart pulls IPO on volatile market conditions - sources
Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Oct 20 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its...
Inflation is not becoming embedded in economy, Yellen says
Inflation is not becoming embedded in the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters Friday, addressing a growing concern that high prices could be here to stay for Americans. HERNDON, Virginia, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Inflation is not becoming embedded in the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told...
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
American Express Down 5%, Despite Stronger Earnings
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning, despite stronger earnings that beat estimates and revenue gained 24 percent for the third quarter, compared to the prior year. The shares have been sliding since October 18 and touched a year-to-date low today.
Par Petroleum (PARR) Surges 11.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Par Petroleum (PARR) shares soared 11.1% in the last trading session to close at $22.09. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks. Par Pacific Holdings stock extended...
Can Gildan (GIL) Climb 32% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $30.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $39.71 indicates a potential upside of 31.8%.
HCA Healthcare Q3 Preview: Can Shares Remain Healthy?
The Zacks Medical Sector has primarily traded in line with the general market in 2022, down roughly 23%. A big-time player in the sector, HCA Healthcare HCA, is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 21st, before the market open. HCA Healthcare is the largest non-governmental operator of acute...
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the commercial...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Coal
Chicago, IL – October 21, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Peabody Energy Corp. BTU, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. ARLP, CONSOL Energy CEIX and Warrior Met Coal Inc. HCC. Industry: Coal. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1994628/4-stocks-to-watch-from-the-still-attractive-coal-industry. The Zacks Coal industry stocks have staged a rebound courtesy of global demand after...
HCA Healthcare profit beats estimates as labor costs ease
HCA Healthcare Inc on Friday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as the hospital operator benefited from easing labor costs offsetting the impact of reduced COVID-19 admissions. Compares with estimates, adds details, background. Oct 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Friday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as...
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
Why I Own Lululemon Stock
Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo explains why Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock earns a spot in his portfolio. This retail stock is succeeding in a very competitive apparel market with beloved products and a focus on e-commerce. Check out the video for his full thoughts!. *Stock prices used were the midday...
Japan's Sept core consumer prices up 3.0% yr/yr
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast. For...
