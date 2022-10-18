Read full article on original website
U.S. existing home sales slide again in September; jobless claims fall
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sales of existing U.S. homes slid for an eighth straight month in September and will likely fall further in the months ahead as the housing market continues to stand out as the economic sector absorbing the hardest hit from the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.
Gold price ending the week on solid footing above $1,650 but bearish sentiment remains firm
For the third consecutive week, Wall Street analysts are solidly bearish on gold prices in the near term;
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Gold price sinks on strong greenback, rising U.S. Treasury yields
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are down in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals are being punished by a strong U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields. These two bearish elements continue to supersede any other potentially bullish factors for the metals. December gold hit a three-week low today and was last down $19.40 at $1,636.60 and December silver was down $0.235 at $18.365.
Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock
In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven
LBMA delegates see silver prices rallying 54% in the next 12 months
However, despite the challenges, there is still a lot of optimism in the marketplace, according to attendees at
Traders on intervention watch as yen hits 150, pound gains as Truss resigns
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar hit the symbolic level of 150 yen for the first time since 1990 on Thursday, while the British pound rose as Liz Truss said she would resign as prime minister. The fragile yen briefly weakened past 150 per dollar for the first...
U.S. yields slide from multi-year highs on hopes of Fed pivot
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Friday after a report suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to debate in two weeks whether to signal plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December. The market is pricing in a 75 basis-point hike...
Mexican buy now, pay later app Nelo lands $100 mln credit line
MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican "buy now, pay later" application Nelo has received a $100 million credit facility from U.S. private equity firm Victory Park Capital, which it will use to cushion its loan book and grow its business, the company said on Wednesday. The funding gives Nelo...
American Airlines forecasts strong profit for December quarter
Oct 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) expects to report a profit in the December quarter above Wall Street estimates, the company said on Thursday, helped by a strong rebound in travel as the demand shows no signs of cooling despite high airfare. Major U.S. carriers are optimistic...
Walking dead US dollar
For more than a year, the US dollar has been gaining strength relative to other currencies, including the euro, yen, yuan and Canadian dollar. On Sept. 1 the US Dollar Index (DXY) hit a 20-year high, and as the chart below shows, the index has been risen steadily all year.
Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
Yen slides further to 151 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. The dollar gained across the board, also pushing the Swiss franc to its lowest level since May...
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November.
Fed may need to push policy rate above 4.75% -Kashkari
Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may need to push its benchmark policy rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday. "I've said publicly that I could easily see us getting into the mid-4%s early next year,"...
Dollar pares gains as Fed rate hike plan remain in focus
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar pared gains against a basket of currencies on Friday after a report said some Fed officials have signalled greater unease with big interest rate rises to fight inflation, even as they line up another big rate hike for November. The Wall...
Fed's Williams says still difficult to find workers in U.S. economy
HUDSON, N.Y., Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finding workers remains a challenge in the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday. "In the current environment, filling jobs can be a challenge," Williams said in prepared remarks for a speech in Hudson, New York. "Many are struggling to hire people, especially at the entry level in construction, nursing, and manufacturing," he said, adding that "the skills gap is a big obstacle."
Yen hits weakest level since 1990, pound down after PM announces resignation
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar surpassed the symbolic level of 150 yen for the first time since 1990 on Thursday, while the British pound turned negative in choppy trading after Liz Truss said she would resign as the United Kingdom's prime minister. The Japanese currency dipped sharply...
Sharjah developer Arada raises $100 mln in tap of existing sukuk
DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Arada Developments, the largest developer in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, raised $100 million in Islamic bonds on Thursday in a reopening of a transaction that raised $350 million in May, a bank document showed. The sukuk tap was priced at 99 cents on...
Vietnam central bank asked to facilitate funds for fuel imports
HANOI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's government has asked its central bank to help local fuel traders have better access to foreign currencies to pay for fuel imports, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said late on Wednesday. The ministry, in a document sent to the State Bank of Vietnam,...
