(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are down in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals are being punished by a strong U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields. These two bearish elements continue to supersede any other potentially bullish factors for the metals. December gold hit a three-week low today and was last down $19.40 at $1,636.60 and December silver was down $0.235 at $18.365.

2 DAYS AGO